American Idol star Amanda Barise remarks it was "completely overwhelming" after being saved during Top 14

American Idol's 23rd season moved forward with the Top 14 round on April 21, 2025. This stage gave the judges a chance to rescue contestants who didn't get enough votes from viewers. Amanda Barise ended up as one of the saved performers. She kept her place in the contest because of Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie's decision.

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider on April 23, Amanda reflected on the experience and her future goals.

“I mean, it was completely overwhelming. I was last to be out on stage to sing and I was also then last to be saved. So I had to wait through the entire show to find out what my fate would be,” she shared.

Amanda also thanked the judges, saying she felt grateful that they saw something in her that maybe did not come through in her last performance. She said all three judges have supported her at different times during the competition, which made her feel encouraged.

As she moves forward, Amanda shared that she hopes to connect more with the audience and continue building her music career, no matter how the competition ends.

Amanda reflects on the judges' save and support in American Idol

While speaking with TV Insider, American Idol contestant Amanda Barise said that the moment she was saved was very emotional for her.

“I’m completely honored that the judges did see something in me that maybe America didn’t see in my last performance,” she explained.

Amanda said she appreciated that Carrie Underwood announced the news, adding that “her opinion carries a little bit more weight” because she had once been a contestant too. She also shared that all three judges — Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood — had supported her at different points during the season.

“They’ve shown me a lot of love,” she said.

Feeling that the judges want her to succeed has helped boost her confidence. Amanda said their support has motivated her to work harder to connect with the audience through her future performances. Looking back on that night, she said, “It was a myriad of emotions,” but overall, she felt grateful to still be in the competition.

Amanda shares her future goals beyond the show

Looking ahead, Amanda explained that winning the competition is not her only goal in American Idol.

“You don’t have to win to have a big career. My goal for this competition, and my time on the show is connecting with an audience that loves alternative R&B, loves alternative jazz, and loves a soulful singer.” she stated.

Amanda thanked the fans who voted for her and celebrated her being selected for the Top 14.

“The fact that people are reaching out, saying that they’re so happy I was saved, and they’re going to continue to vote for me… it’s just overwhelming,” she shared.

Amanda said that the words of encouragement have strengthened her commitment to staying true to her musical style. She added that she was hopeful that voters will respond positively to her next performances, but regardless of the outcome, Amanda plans to continue pursuing her music career after American Idol.

The Top 14 contestants of American Idol, including Amanda, will return to the stage on Sunday, April 27, for the next round of live performances on ABC is available for streaming on Hulu.

