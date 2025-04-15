⁠“STANDING OVATION”- American Idol fans divided over Filo’s performance

Episode 11 of American Idol season 23 was released on April 14. After part one of the Top 24 performances was aired on April 13, episode 11 saw the remaining 12 contestants giving performances. Two contestants from each episode will be eliminated based on American votes, and the results will be announced on April 20.

The Top 24 contestants performed at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii, with Jelly Roll, Ashanti, and Josh Groban as guest judges. One standout performance was by Filo, who sang Who's Lovin' You by the Jackson 5.

He received praise from judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie, the guest judges, the live audience, and many fans online. However, reactions on X were mixed, with some fans divided over his performance.

"FILO GO AN ALREADY STANDING OVATION....," a fan said.

"Awesome performance by Filo," said another.

"Wow. Filo bodied that. What a voice," added a third.

"Filo started STRONG and it didn't STOP -- soul, emotion in SPADES - send him THROUGH - DON'T BE FOOLS - that ENDING," commented another.

Some fans of American Idol didn't think Filo's performance was up to the mark.

"Never heard an artist sing so good that I actually just want them to shut the hell up and stop singing #AmericanIdol Filo," an X user wrote.

"I might have an unpopular opinion, but wasn’t a huge fan of Filo’s performance. It was a bunch of yelling and felt sloppy," another user wrote.

"I SO GLAD FILO CHOSE THAT SONG SO WE CAN REALLY SEE HOW BAD HE SOUND!!!" commented one.

"Filo was a lot. A bit too much tbh. He can sing for sure but he has to lay back in the vocal sometimes," wrote another.

Filo's peformance and what the judges had to say in American Idol season 23 episode 9

Filo is a 23-year-old from Dublin, California. During Filo's rehearsals, his mom was tearing up as she proudly saw her son doing so well. Jelly Roll, the guest judge, said that he loved Filo's mother for the same. Then, when Filo performed, he sang his own rendition of the classic slower than the pace of the original song, which showcased his raspy voice beautifully.

Carrie Underwood, the American Idol alum turned judge, was the first one to comment on Filo's performance. She said:

"Your voice is ridiculous. You have been one of my favorites since the first time I heard you open your mouth. Every time you take the stage, it makes me more proud."

Lionel Richie went next and said that Filo was the only person he knew who could hit a note and hold it, and while he was holding it, he gave him three different voices. He added that he loved how Filo turned the song around to make it his own.

The other American Idol judge, Luke Bryan, urged his fellow Americans to vote. He told Filo that he was great but it was upto the voters to decide his future.

For more updates on American Idol season 23 and Filo, fans can follow their official Instagram accounts, @americanidol and @filosings.

