American Idol: Who are the Top 12 contestants? Details explored

American Idol season 23 moved one step closer to crowning its winner as the Top 12 contestants were revealed on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Following the show's first coast-to-coast live broadcast, fans across all time zones participated in real-time voting.

Ad

After an evening of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed performances and 19 million votes, the Top 12 contestants advancing were confirmed. The Top 12 are:

Canaan James Hill Gabby Samone Mattie Pruitt Thunderstorm Artis Slater Nalley Breanna Nix John Foster Filo Kolbi Jordan Josh King Jamal Roberts CHE

The night featured performances mentored by Rock Hall member James Taylor, with Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan returning as judges. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, American Idol also announced the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees live during the broadcast.

Ad

Trending

American Idol: What happened in the episode

Ad

The Top 14 contestants performed songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees on April 27, 2025, during a live coast-to-coast broadcast of American Idol. Each contestant received mentorship from James Taylor before taking the stage.

Filo performed With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles, channeling the Joe Cocker version. Lionel Richie praised Filo’s energy, calling it a “smackdown,” while Luke Bryan said it was an “amazing match” for his voice.

Ad

Mattie Pruitt delivered Janis Joplin’s Piece of My Heart, a suggestion from her stepmother. James Taylor advised her to tap into the song’s emotional depth. Carrie Underwood told Mattie she needed to “find the sass,” while Luke and Lionel encouraged her to dig deeper emotionally.

John Foster sang Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley, adding a country twist. Carrie likened him to Dwight Yoakam and praised his song choice.

Desmond Roberts chose Jesus is Love by the Commodores. Performing part of the song at the piano, Desmond showed emotional depth despite some pitchy moments. Lionel Richie teased him affectionately, and the other judges highlighted his emotional connection.

Ad

Ad

Jamal Roberts energized the stage with Shout by The Isley Brothers. Carrie called it a “perfect song choice,” while Luke and Lionel praised his professionalism. Amanda Barise showcased her jazz background with Michael Jackson’s I Can’t Help It. Lionel joked that

“Michael Jackson couldn’t sing the song the way she did,”

while the judges commended her growth. Canaan James Hill performed Mary Don’t You Weep by Aretha Franklin. The judges praised his gospel-influenced vocals but advised him to diversify his performances moving forward.

Ad

Josh King sang Billy Joel’s The Longest Time. James Taylor encouraged him to stay in his chest voice, but minor struggles were covered by his audience connection, according to the judges.

Thunderstorm Artis took on his mentor’s classic Fire and Rain. Despite sounding slightly hoarse, Thunderstorm impressed the judges with his unique take on the song.

Gabby Samone performed Whitney Houston’s Saving All My Love for You with technical precision. The judges noted that while the performance was polished, it played a bit safe.

Ad

Breanna Nix sang Open Arms by Journey as a tribute to her mother. She bonded with James Taylor over their recovery journeys. Although nerves affected her control, the judges appreciated her emotional performance.

Kolbi Jordan delivered You’re All I Need to Get By by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell. Luke Bryan called the performance "sensory overload," while Lionel and Carrie urged viewers to vote for her.

Ad

Throughout the night, the judges’ feedback focused on emotional depth, technical improvements, and encouraging contestants to take risks. Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan remained supportive yet offered constructive critiques. James Taylor's mentorship helped contestants refine their storytelling and emotional delivery.

The announcement of the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees added historical significance to the evening, taking place live during the show.

Who got eliminated on American Idol?

At the end of the April 27, 2025, broadcast of American Idol, Ryan Seacrest announced that Amanda Barise and Desmond Roberts had been eliminated after the real-time vote. Amanda Barise’s jazz interpretation of Michael Jackson’s song impressed the judges but failed to connect with the larger voting audience.

Ad

Desmond Roberts, who performed a song by Lionel Richie’s own band, was also eliminated. Although he impressed with emotional performance elements, occasional falsetto issues during Jesus is Love might have affected the outcome.

Following the announcement, Ryan Seacrest encouraged fans to continue voting, reminding them that upcoming episodes would carry even higher stakes as American Idol season 23 moves forward.

American Idol season 23 is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More