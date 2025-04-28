American Idol season 23 episode 13 recap: The Top 14 performs Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hits

American Idol season 23's latest segment aired on April 27, 2025. The episode, titled Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, saw the Top 14 contestants return to sing live for America's votes. Under the mentorship of guest mentor James Taylor, the singers stepped on the stage to present the judges with their renditions of landmark rock & roll songs.

Ad

Viewers were given the opportunity to vote for the contestants as the performances played out. At the end of the episode, host Ryan Seacrest announced the names of the Top 12 artists moving on to the next round of the competition and the bottom two eliminated from the show.

While each put in the work and wished to move ahead, for two contestants, their journey on the competitive reality show was cut short. Desmond Roberts and Amanda Barise were removed from the race to the finish line based on America's votes.

Ad

Trending

Which songs did the Top 14 sing in episode 13 of American Idol?

Ad

American Idol judge Carrie Underwood kicked off the night with her reprisal of her 2005 Idol performance of Alone by Heart. Soon after, the contestants followed, starting with Filo. The 23-year-old singer sang With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles. Luke Bryan could not fault Filo's rendition, calling it "amazing."

"Every week, you are giving more entertainment value. It was a wonderful way to start the show," Carrie remarked.

Ad

Filo was followed by 16-year-old Mattie Pruitt, who took on Janis Joplin's Piece of My Heart. While reviewing her performance, the judges advised her to invest more and not be scared of finding her voice. However, they appreciated her skills, and Luke said her performance was one of his favorite performances.

18-year-old John Foster presented the American Idol judges with his rendition of Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley. His cover of the landmark song earned praise from all three experts.

Ad

"That was such a great song choice. You made it your own and I felt like I was watching a young Dwight Yoakam up there," Carrie said.

Corona resident Desmond Roberts sang Jesus is Love by Commodores, impressing the panelists. Lionel Richie, the singer of the song, complimented Desmond for showcasing his vocal range. Luke, on the other hand, appreciated Desmond's overall act but asked him to "remember to edit."

Ad

P.E. teacher Jamal Roberts took on The Isley Brothers' Shout, Pts. 1 & 2. While reviewing his act, Lionel called him a "professional," while Luke said, "You just knock it out of the park every week."

Ad

Jamal was followed by Amanda Barise, who presented a cover of Michael Jackson's I Can't Help It. The American Idol judges applauded her performance, and Lionel said:

"That was amazing - you did a great job."

The next artist to step on the American Idol stage was 17-year-old Canaan James Hill. The Dallas singer presented his rendition of Mary, Don't You Weep by Aretha Franklin. While Lionel and Luke were complimentary, Carrie called out Canaan for cheating "the system," saying that she wanted to see him "rock out" and encouraging him to "do the unexpected."

Ad

Josh King sang next, presenting a cover of The Longest Time by Billy Joel. The 24-year-old's performance was appreciated, but Lionel asked him to push himself.

Next up was Thunderstorm Artis, who sang James Taylor's Fire and Rain. The 29-year-old American Idol contestant's performance was applauded, and Lionel said:

"You absolutely turned it into your song. What a masterful job."

Gabby Samone followed next, singing Whitney Houston's Saving All My Love for You. Lionel urged America to vote for Gabby, while Luke said her act was one of the best things he had seen as a judge.

Ad

Soon after came 25-year-old Breanna Nix, who took on Journey's Open Arms. While reviewing her performance, Carrie pointed out that Breanna missed some notes toward the end of the song. Lionel expressed a similar sentiment, saying he felt the song was outside Breanna's comfort zone.

Ad

Next up was Kolbi Jordan, who sang You're All I Need to Get By by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell. The American Idol panelists applauded her act and urged America to vote for her.

Then came Ché, who sang It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World by James Brown. While commenting on his performance, Carrie said:

"You're so good. You can sing anything. I was kind of crossing my fingers that you would rock out, but that was incredible.

Ad

The last performance of the night was Slater Nalley's. He presented a rendition of Your Song by Elton John and received positive feedback from all three judges.

As the performances concluded, Ryan appeared on stage to announce America's verdict based on the 19 million votes that came in. Ultimately, Desmond Roberts and Amanda Barise were sent home while the rest advanced to the Top 12.

American Idol season 23 can be streamed on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More