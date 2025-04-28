"What’s happening?” — India Royale seemingly denies cheating on Lil Durk after viral video showing her hand on another man’s lap

While Lil Durk was in jail, cheating rumors about his partner India Royale have been going viral. The rumors stemmed from a video shared on April 22, in which India apparently could be seen having her hand on another man's lap. The video posted by an X handle @mymixtapez showed a woman, presumed to be India, in a small party with her hand on a man's thigh.

Ad

While no further context was provided, the footage went viral and began getting circulated. The post seemingly received much traction, promoting India Royale to break the silence. A video of her made it to the internet, in which she could be seen denying all the allegations.

Ad

Trending

According to reports by HipHopDX, India claimed that the man in question was actually her best friend, Ant, who was also gay. In the video, she could be seen snapping at the trolls and saying:

"Do y’all remember when men used to like, lay concrete, change tires, go to war? Now these n-ggas on the internet gossiping all day. Like, what’s happening?"

Ad

Many netizens seemingly agreed with her stance. While some corroborated that the man indeed was her best friend, others pointed out that she apparently had just tapped his leg. They claimed that the speculation about her cheating on Lil Durk was taken a bit too far.

India Royale was reportedly spending significant time with Lil Durk's children while he was behind bars

In November, an article was published by HotNewHipHop, which reported that India Royale had shared an Instagram story with all of Lil Durk's children. According to the outlet, all of them were cheering for Angelo in a football game.

Ad

For the unversed, Durk had Angelo with his former partner Nicole Covone. In the caption of the story, India reportedly wrote:

"My Babies [heart-eyes emoji] Congratulations Angelo! You did!"

Ad

She had further shown support for Durk by appearing at the court during the hearing. According to the news report, India had been present for the children on several occasions. She had also shared glimpses into those occasions on social media.

According to People, Lil Durk and India began dating sometime around 2017. This was reportedly the phase when Durk began gaining massive fame. India is an influencer who has over 4.5 million followers on Instagram. Over time, she had posted several photos with her beau, Lil Durk.

Ad

In 2021, after dating for four years, the couple got engaged when Durk popped the question during his set at Lollapalooza. India's children Skylar and Willow were also present on the stage at the moment, along with other friends and family members. He even promoted India's cosmetic line on Drake's Laugh Now Cry Later.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the track, he rapped:

"India Royale cosmetic, I’m just promoting my b****/Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promoting her sh*t."

As for Lil Durk, he is currently detained at the MDC Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, after being extradited from Florida. He additionally faces charges surrounding an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More