Lil Durk's son Zayden Banks performs dad's collab song with J. Cole "All My Life" during family karaoke night

On Wednesday, April 9, a video of Lil Durk's son, Zayden Banks, surfaced on the internet and quickly went viral. In the clip, posted by X user @KollegeKidd, Zayden could be seen singing All My Life during the family karaoke night. The 2023 hit track, performed by Durk, also featured J. Cole.

The track was also the lead single of Durk's eighth studio album, Almost Healed, which was released on May 12, 2023. According to Times Now News, Durk welcomed Zayden in 2013 with a woman, whose identity remains undisclosed. Zayden is one of Lil Durk's seven children.

In the viral video, Zayden sang:

"All my life (all my life)/ They been tryin' to keep me down (they been tryin' to keep me down)/ I decided I had to finish, but the media called me a menace/ I done sat with the mayor and politicians, I'm tryna change the image..."

He further sang:

"I know some kids wanna hurt theyself/ Stop tryna take drugs, I refer to myself/ Tryna better myself, tryna better my health..."

The clip also garnered a significant number of reactions on social media. At the time of writing, 50K netizens viewed the clip, and it has received several likes.

Lil Durk won the Grammy Award for the 2023 track All My Life

Lil Durk and J. Cole's All My Life became very popular and made it to the music charts in several countries. The list included Australia, Canada, Ireland, Russia, Nigeria, South Africa, the US, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Since its release, the track has secured spots on multiple US charts, like the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, Mainstream Top 40 chart, and the Rhythmic charts.

In addition to the chart success, the song also won several awards, including the Grammy for the "Best Melodic Rap Performance" and the BET Award for "Best Collaboration," both in 2024.

As of now, the music video has been viewed more than 260 million times on YouTube and received over 2 million likes from users on the platform.

In June 2023, Lil Durk made an appearance on Apple Music's The Nadeska Show. where he revealed it took him two years to find the right record for All My Life. The rapper added that as soon as he found the record, J. Cole's name immediately came to his mind. In the interview, he stated:

"As soon as I did the record, he was the first person to pop in my head. Like, I got it. I believe in timing. Timing is everything."

Reflecting on the popularity and response All My Life received, Durk said in the interview that he was glad he waited for the right time.

Lil Durk recently dropped his new album, Deep Thoughts, on March 28, 2025. He is currently facing several legal charges. This includes alleged conspiracy, carrying and using firearms, specifically a machine gun, and possession of firearms in a crime that allegedly resulted in a death.

