"Too little too late" — Internet reacts to The Grammys removing clip of audience singing “A-minor” from YouTube video of Kendrick Lamar's win

The Grammys had removed portions of the Record of the Year award presentation on YouTube, in which the audience sang along to "A-minor" from Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. The original video included them singing this part of the track after Miley Cyrus announced Lamar's name as the winner under this category.

While "A-minor" can refer to a musical chord, it was also interpreted as a reference to an underage person. For the unaware, the viral and controversial 2024 diss track aimed at Drake called him a p*dophile in the lyrics. The diss track also became the primary subject in the Canadian rapper's lawsuit against UMG.

The news about the Grammys removing the portions was further shared on social media platforms like X, including a tweet by DJ Akademiks. In the tweet shared on March 7, 2025, the caption read:

"The Grammys have removed portions of the Record of The Year award presentation from YouTube where the audience can be seen and heard singing defamatory lyrics accusing Drake of r*ping minors."

Many netizens further shared their take on the same. One user (@Apex_Intellect) tweeted:

"Too little too late."

Another user wrote on X:

"I wonder why? It was good enough to broadcast."

"Nah don’t try to clean it up now," added a tweet.

"Too late 😂 the people who needed to get it, got it," wrote another user.

Many other reactions have been made to X; some even claimed that the removal was possibly done for copyright reasons. Others claimed that Drake was seemingly winning the suit. A user commented:

"I think it's to avoid copyright."

"Sounds like Drake is low key winning them law suit," read a tweet.

For context, Kendrick Lamar had won five Grammys for Not Like Us. He won the Record of the Year award, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

Several celebrities were seen singing along Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, while his name was announced

As aforementioned, the audience at the Grammys sang along to verses from Not Like Us, including many celebrities, including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. This happened when Kendrick Lamar went to the stage to accept the award for winning in the Record of the Year category.

As per reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Kendrick's Not Like Us was released in May 2024 and was streamed about 96 million times in its first week. It further crossed a billion Spotify streams within three months of its release.

As mentioned before, many netizens referred to Drake's lawsuit against UMG amid the Grammys' decision to scrap off the portions from its YouTube video. According to the suit, UMG deliberately promoted Kendrick Lamar's diss track to tarnish One Dance artist's reputation.

While beefing with Kendrick, Drake did not sue the Compton-based rapper in the suit.

In separate news about Kendrick Lamar, he will star in a Paramount+ movie titled Whitney Springs. As per reports by Hypebeast dated March 7, the movie is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.

