Doechii seemingly disses Doja Cat in new surprise drop “Egypt” remix: A complete breakdown

Westside Gunn just dropped a new Egypt remix featuring Grammy-winning rapper Doechii. The record was uploaded to streaming services on Friday (May 2) via Griselda Records, under an exclusive license to Roc Nation.

Ad

The new remix arrives not long after Doechii achieved her first top 10 album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, which won Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Westside's Egypt remix comes almost a month after Gunn released his The Heels Have Eyes EP, which was distributed to all streaming platforms in April and included the original version of the record as part of its tracklist.

On the remix, the Griselda rapper seemingly samples Doechii's interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden for the intro and outro of the Egypt remix. Following the record's release, the 2025 Grammy-winning artist took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her excitement over the new collaboration, stating:

Ad

"Westside Gunn just sampled me so pretty much kiss the blackest part of my a** and choke on a side ways d**k! He snapped omg."

Following Egypt - Remix's release, several fans took to social media platforms to suggest that the Grammy-winning rapper's verse was throwing shade at fellow rapper and peer Doja Cat.

On April 5, 2025, Doja took to X to share her appreciation for the Florida-based rapper, stating:

Ad

"Doechii is MY inspiration. Doechii is here to STAY."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Doja has previously brought out Doechii, as a supporting act, during her Scarlet Tour in 2023.

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking down Doechii's latest collaboration with Westside Gunn 'Egypt - Remix'

Westside Gunn's latest collaboration with Doechii on Egypt - Remix, finds the rapper's teaming up with producer Cee Gee, who composes a high-energy instrumental fueled by aggressive bass and drum sequences.

The record has a complete runtime of 2:45 minutes and features hard-octane verses and bold performances from both rappers, exploring dark and contrasting themes.

Ad

Notable themes explored on Westside Gunn and Doechii's latest collaboration on Egypt - Remix has been listed below:

Success

Wealth

Luxury

Excess

Status

Pop-Culture

Expand Tweet

Ad

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Verse 1)

"I was just chillin', but the tennis still dancin' (Ah) / Shai dropped forty, I was courtside, handsome (Ah) / Forty tucked on me, scorpions on the visit (Boom-boom-boom-boom-boom) / Fiend ain't have it, hit they moms for the ransom (Ah)"

After a brief introduction, which samples Doechii's interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, Westside Gunn opens with Egypt - Remix's first verse.

Ad

The verse appears to be the same performance included on the original record, with Gunn seemingly exploring themes of hip-hop, luxury, pop culture, wealth, and excess.

""I need fifty," had to do a demo on camera (Woop) / Hit the brick with the Psycho cutter like Ciampa (Mm) / Don't watch close, Chloe never seen a hamper (Uh-uh) / FLYGOD Jr. had cracks in his Pamper (Ah) / I'm that f**kin' n***a, you know it"

Ad

Westside continues by flexing his affiliation with wrestling, referencing Tommaso Ciampa's famous "Psycho Cutter" move. He also shouts out the record FLYGOD JR., which was included on his 2022 Hitler Wears Hermes EP.

"Balenciaga socks, sweatshirt with the blower (Boom-boom-boom-boom-boom-boom-boom) / Two-tone Virgil on the curb by the MoMA (Skrrt) / Daytona wristes, taste too exquisite (Ah) / Saint Laurent pictures, my b***h mind her business (Ah) / Glock in your mouth, got the barrel by your wisdom (Woop)"

Ad

This bar primarily focuses on Gunn's affiliation with luxury and exclusive fashion brands, highlighting his appreciation for expensive pieces from Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, and more.

Screenshot of the official visualizer for Westside Gunn and Doechii's new collaboration 'Egypt - Remix' (Image via YouTube/@WestsideGunn)

"Stripes on the ceilin', this a Thom Browne kitchen (Whip) / Thirty-six opps outside the projects itchin' (Ah) / N****s prayin' on my downfall, they be wishin' (F**k these n****s, Lord) / They never had 'Paris' written on the dishes (Uh-uh) / They never had the Cullinan near the trenches (Uh-uh)"

Ad

Westside continues by expressing his appreciation for luxury fashion designer Thom Browne, best known for his iconic "stripe patterns".

The rapper highlights his expensive lifestyle, suggesting that his kitchen was re-designed by the luxury fashion designer. Gunn also expresses the amount of criticism and hate he receives from people jealous of his success.

"East side n***a, I'm a cocaine wizard (Whip) / Just sold twenty-five bricks on the Cricket (Mm) / A dollar short, your nan at the door like, "Who is it?" (Bing) / I'm that f**kin' n***a, yeah, I'm on my own d**k / Ritz-Carlton Egypt, I'm gettin' homesick (Ah)"

Ad

Westside ends his bar by shouting out the East Side, repping his hometown of New York City. He also includes multiple references to drug dealing and substance abuse, before claiming that living in the "Ritz-Carlton" in Egypt has him feeling homesick.

(Verse 2)

"Grrt, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom / Roberto Cavalli, see the ni**les through my shirt (Uh) / My Daisy Dukes prolly drag a n***a through the dirt (Uh) / Snuck up on his mama, hit the n***a where it hurts"

Ad

Listeners are then introduced to Doechii's fresh addition to Egypt, with the Florida rapper appearing on the record's second verse.

The rapper seemingly highlights her appreciation for high-fashion luxury brands, shouting out Roberto Cavalli and suggesting her appeal for the "Daisy Duke" style of clothes.

Doechii, winner of Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal”, poses in the press room during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Monica Schipper)

"Smith Wess' on the Glock, double C's on the purse (Grrt) / Embroidered bed sheets, five-hundred thread count (Count) / Almost choked on my grills tryna eat the lamb chop / Swallowed two pills, hid the Grammy in my ti**ies (Boom)"

Ad

Doechii continues by expressing her appreciation for this new-found luxury lifestyle, flexing her expensive bed sheet and Chanel accessories.

The rapper continues by referencing her recent win at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where she took home "Best Rap Album" for her mixtape - Alligator Bites Never Heal.

"Took a PJ to see Westside's city (Ack) / Literary swamp, b***h n****s can't book me (Oh) / Came up out the mud same color as a Tootsie (Oh) / You ain't a boss, you's a p***y (P***y) / I done snuck up to the top 'cause they mistook me as a rookie (Boo-boom)"

Ad

She also shouts out Westside Gunn when claiming she took a private jet to visit his hometown of New York City, before suggesting her booking price significantly increased ever since her win at the 2025 Grammys.

Fans claim the final line on this bar is a diss aimed at Doja Cat, with individuals claiming the Say So rapper made a mistake by considering Doechii a "rookie" in the hip-hop game.

"And I'm that f**kin' b***h and you know it (I'm that f**kin' b***h) / Westside Gunn, swamp princess, h**-ess / Never been done, this clean, this crisp / Label heads feening in the meeks, snowing like it's Christmas"

Ad

Doechii ends her verse by once again shouting out Westside Gunn for collaborating with her on the Egypt - Remix, before claiming that labels are "feening" to sign and work with her ever since she gained mainstream attention in 2024.

Doechii and Westside Gunn's collaboration on Egypt - Remix is an enticing and highly energetic record that primarily explore's the duo's affection for an excessive lifestyle fueled by luxury, success, and sophistication.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More