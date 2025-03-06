Doechii samples Gotye's 'Somebody That I Used To Know' on new record 'Anxiety': A Review

Following her massive win at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where she took home the prestigious award for Best Rap Album, for her 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii is back with another single Anxiety.

The new record dropped while the rapper was in the midst of the Paris Fashion Week, at the Louvre, where she was spotted repping a Valentino Haute Coutre dress.

Trending

According to a report from Rolling Stones, Doechii took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 4) to announce the release of her single, revisiting the record's "lore," citing how the song was originally dropped on YouTube in 2019.

"So Sleepy Hallow, amazing artist by the way, he dropped a song called ‘Anxiety,’ where he was sampling my song called ‘Anxiety,’ but my song is using the sample of ‘Somebody I Used To Know,’ and then I took that beat ‘Somebody I Used To Know,’ and I made my own song on top of it and called ‘Anxiety," Doechii stated on her Instagram story.

The Swamp Princess seemingly samples Gotye and Kimbra's Grammy-winning 2011 hit Somebody That I Used to Know in her production for Anxiety. Her single started to gain traction recently after recirculating on TikTok, with the rapper citing how her fanbase wanted her to release the full version to streaming.

Screenshot from the official music video for Gotye and Kimbra's 2011 single 'Somebody That I Used To Know' (Image via YouTube/@gotye)

The re-sampled single was finally delivered to streaming platforms Yesterday (March 5) via Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records, with a mirrored black and white cover art of the rapper connected by her braids.

Bar-For-Bar: Breaking down Doechii's latest single 'Anxiety'

Doechii's Anxiety is a YouTube exclusive single that was originally released as part of her "COVEN MUSIC" song series, uploaded to her channel in 2019. This record was later sampled by Jamaican singer-songwriter Sleepy Hallow for his 2023 single ANXIETY, included on his fourth studio album Boy Meets World.

In February 2025, the 2019 record started to gain traction on TikTok resulting in a boost in streaming numbers for Sleepy's single as well. With Doechii's highly anticipated Anxiety finally hitting all major DSPs, fans were seen excitedly breaking down the song across social media platforms.

Notable themes explored and discussed in the Florida rapper's latest single have been listed below:

Mental Health

Personal Struggles

Paranoia

Success

Wealth

Career

Politics

Community

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Refrain)

"Anxiety / Keep on tryin' me / I feel it quietly / Tryin' to silence me, yeah / My anxiety / Can't shake it off of me / Somebody's watchin' me / And my anxiety, yeah"

Doechii opens up on Anxiety, identifying with how apprehensiveness impacts her daily life. She seemingly explains her state of paranoia, as she compares these feelings to somebody constantly watching her.

(Verse 1)

"Solo, no mojo / I bounce back, no pogo / Unhappy, no homo / New brands, no logos / Money on my jugular, natural hustler / Think I need a smuggler up in Russia / You could be my butler, shine my cutla' / Shout out to Oyenda, that's the guzzler"

Given this single was recorded before her breakthrough success, these bars highlight Doechii's mindset regarding her constant need to grind toward achieving her goals, even though she claims to be alone at this point in her career.

"Okay, next thing, my life is a wet dream / I call it a s*x scene, the back is a nice tease / I tried to escape, my life is a X-rate / I'm sorry, a s*x tape, you only get one take"

Using s*xual innuendos, the rapper compares her life to an X-rated tape as she tackles themes of power, influence, and career struggles, claiming she only has one shot to make it big in the music industry.

(Chorus)

"Anxiety, anxiet—, oh, I feel it tryin' / Keep it tryin', keep it tryin' / Oh, I feel the silence / Keep it quiet, keep it tired, oh, somebody's touchin' me / Anxiety, anxiet—, oh, I feel anxiet— / My anxiety, anxiet—, oh, I feel it tryin' (It's my anxiety, can't let it conquer me) / Keep it tryin', keep it tryin', oh, I feel the silence (It's my anxiety, gotta shake it off of me)"

After a one-liner interlude and reintroducing the record's refrain, Doechii jumps into Anxiety's hook, which features multiple layered vocal harmonies. Her performance on the track's chorus elevates the listening experience as she delves deeper into the trouble's she faced with anxiety as an upcoming artist.

"Keep it quiet, keep it quiet, oh, somebody's watchin' me (It's my anxiety, can't let it caution me) / Anxiety, anxiet—, oh, I feel anxiety (It's my anxiety, gotta keep it off of me) / Anxiety, anxiet—, oh, I feel it tryin' / Keep it tryin', keep it tryin' / Oh, I feel the silence / Keep it quiet, keep it quiet / Oh, somebody's watching me / Anxiety, anxiet—, oh, I feel anxiety"

Multiple lines in the hook hint at Doechii recognizing the negative impact of allowing her anxiety to affect her decision-making ability, best evidenced when she highlights her wish to "keep it quiet" or subdue her inner apprehensiveness.

(Verse 2)

"Court order from Florid-er / What's in that clear blue water? / No limits, no borders / What's in that new world order? / Marco (Marco), Polo (Polo) / Negro run from popo (Popo) / That blue light and that rojo (Rojo)"

Listeners are then introduced to Doechii's second verse where she appears to be speaking on the political situation of the United States, with references to police brutality faced by the African American community.

Doechii attends the "Le Grand Diner du Louvre" Arrivals Photocall at Musee du Louvre on March 04, 2025, in Paris, France. (Image via Getty/Marc Piasecki)

(Bridge)

"And it's like / I get this tightness in my chest / Like an elephant is standing on me / And I just let it take over / Anxiety keeps on trying me / Anxiety keeps on tryin' me, yeah, ooh"

Before Doechii closes out with the record's hook, she introduces Anxiety's bridge, suggesting her apprehensiveness feels similar to a "tightness" inside her chest. She also compares the massive weight of this feeling to an elephant standing on her, as she wishfully continues to move past her mental struggles as an artist.

From Kendrick Lamar praising her to Tyler, the Creator shouting her out during his Chromakopia tour, Doechii's ongoing reign in hip-hop seems to only be growing.

She recently also collaborated with BLACKPINK member Jennie on her new single ExtraL, which is set to be included in the pop star's upcoming debut studio album Ruby.

