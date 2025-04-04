"A cultural reset" — Netizens react to Doja Cat praising Doechii as "MY inspiration" in new post

On Friday, April 4, Doja Cat took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise Doechii. In the much-gone-viral post, Doja even called the Grammy-winning singer her inspiration. In the tweet, which had already been viewed more than 1.5 million times, Doja wrote:

"Doechii is MY inspiration. Doechii is here to STAY."

As mentioned earlier, the post by Doja Cat garnered massive responses on social media. Many appreciated the rapper for publicly praising Doechii. Some fans even referred to the artists as "mothers" for their support for each other. For the unversed, Doechii too had previously appreciated her bond with Doja.

As for Doja's latest tweet, a user (@horejsiii) commented:

"Two rap powerhouse recognizing each other? A cultural reset."

Another user wrote on X:

"Mothers everywhere."

"Love to see artists supporting each other! Doechii's vibe is definitely next level," added a tweet.

"Doja Cat just crowned Doechii as her inspiration, and it looks like Doechii is here to rule! 👑" read another one.

Many other Twitter users shared a similar point of view and expressed their admiration for both artists. Some said that the artists seemingly had immense respect with each other. A user tweeted:

"This is a power duo in the making!"

"Doja Cat calling Doechii an inspiration is so real. The mutual respect is beautiful," wrote another one.

"They’re running female rap," noted a netizen.

There had been previous instances where Doechii and Doja Cat appreciated each other

This was not the first time that Doja Cat spoke highly of Doechii. Back in 2023, Doechii joined Doja's The Scarlet Tour as an opening act. At the time, a video went viral on social media, showing the two artists interacting backstage.

The Streets singer expressed her admiration for Doechii, saying that she was "supposed to happen." Addressing the Persuasive artist, Doja said:

"When I was a kid and I say [Lady] Gaga and Beyoncé, I would look at [them] and be like, 'She was supposed to happen.' You are supposed to happen."

Doechii appeared deeply moved by Doja's remarks and expressed immense gratitude for having her on the tour. In October 2023, Doechii sat for an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. In the interview, she spoke about Doja and shared their bond. She added that both artists had a similar way of getting into the music industry.

The interview with PEOPLE, which took place before Doja's second concert tour, reflected on her journey in the music industry. She explained that she started out in a small town and was deeply involved in the underground music scene.

"I mean, how I came up in the music industry, I came up in a really small town and I was really in the underground scene, so community has always been really important to me, so to know that that’s important to Doja too is really cool," Doechii explained.

As the conversation continued, Doechii revealed that she was really excited about joining Doja Cat on the then-upcoming tour.

Despite their mutual respect and appreciation, Doja and Doechii have yet to collaborate on an album.

