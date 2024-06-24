WATCH: Doja Cat suffers apparent wardrobe malfunction on stage during her Scarlet Tour show in Amsterdam

Doja Cat, who is in the middle of the European leg of her Scarlet Tour, experienced an apparent wardrobe malfunction while performing in Amsterdam on June 19, 2024. However, the 28-year-old artist continued performing unbothered after the reported incident at Ziggo Dome.

After the alleged malfunction, Cat was seen screaming in the mic:

"F*ck this dress!"

Shortly after, a crew member came on the stage to assist the artist while she tried to manage her outfit. The artist then continued her show, after she removed the lower part of her outfit completely.

Fans took to social media platforms like X to express their views on the incident. One fan wrote:

"If the show must go one was a person!!!!"

"The modeling world is lucky that Doja and Megan don’t become models! They have incredible potential," another fan tweeted.

"Omg the comebackkkk," one X user wrote.

Fans cheered all along the time when Doja Cat continued her performance even after alleged wardrobe malfunction

Doja Cat recently faced an apparent wardrobe malfunction during her performance in Amsterdam, but it didn't hinder her show. Fans continued cheering for the singer throughout the performance, showcasing their support. Cat is well-known for her extravagant and iconic performances during live shows.

During the show, Cat was wearing a white dress that seemingly got stuck to the corset she had on, as reported by Uproxx.

She is currently on her second tour and debut arena tour, the Scarlet Tour. The North American leg of the tour began in October 2023 and ended in December 2023. The European leg of her tour began this year on June 9 and is still ongoing.

Doja Cat has already performed in cities like Manchester, London, Birmingham, Paris, and Glasgow. She is yet to perform in several others, including Dublin, Milan, and Lisbon, to name a few. The European leg of the tour is expected to end on July 14, 2024. This tour was conducted primarily to support her fourth studio album, Scarlet, released in September 2023.

Her next performance is scheduled for Lisbon, Portugal, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Parque Tejo.

Doja Cat isn't the only artist who has faced issues on stage recently. Chris Brown was left suspended midair during a performance of Under The Influence when his harness malfunctioned. Crew members had to rescue him after he realized he was struck and needed assistance.