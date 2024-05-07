Met Gala 2024 saw celebrities donning flowery gowns and futuristic ensembles for the event, although there were a few appearances that had fans divided. This included singer Doja Cat's look, which shocked some of her fans when the artist appeared outside the Mark Hotel in two towels, one wrapping her hair and the other covering her body.

Fans soon took to social media to share their opinions on Doja's "fresh out of the shower" look, with her makeup depicting tears running down her face. For her second look, the singer then changed into a drenched floor-length T-shirt dress on the red carpet. Responding to her look, one netizen said:

"It's giving nothing"

Expand Tweet

Viewers had different opinions about Doja's sudden outfit change at the Met, although most were disappointed with her choice of a towel and an oversized drenched dress. One fan equated Lady Gaga's Met Gala 2019 backstage look to the one Doja was going for, while others recommended changing her stylist.

"Not doja cat dressing up as lady gaga at the backstage of oscars 2019."

"Tell @DojaCat to fire her stylist and to hire me as hers," another viewer wrote.

"It’s a cool look, but it for the met gala. don’t get me wrong, i love it. it just doesn’t fit the theme," another person commented.

"The way Kylie Jenner eyed Doja cat she must have said: “Gurll did you just leave the mental people home, cos what u wearing,”another posted.

Doja Cat at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

However, others argued that it did fit the theme, as the dress code was left to every person's own interpretation. Many believed that despite fans disliking Doja's outfit, it would likely grow on people.

"Not doja cat actually dressing up as cotton, the most used flower, HER MIND," one person wrote.

"No way Doja Cat shows up in a towel from Amazon," one person wrote.

"Doja Cat looks so good Met Gala 2024." One person wrote.

"This look will definitely grow on people!!! But that FACE CARD IS SICKENING!!!!" Another said.

Although a considerable number of fans were disappointed with Doja Cat's look for the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, some admitted that Doja indeed pulled off the look.

Doja Cat's Met Gala 2024 look: Details explored

Doja Cat at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

The most awaited fashion event was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and "The Garden of Time" dress code, inspired by J.G. Ballard's short story of the same name, sparked curiosity among viewers.

Doja and her makeup artist Pat McGrath pursued self-expression as the key focus of the look and made a statement on the Met Gala red carpet. At this year's Met, Doja was first seen wrapped in a towel, wearing a diamond necklace. Her makeup look, on the other hand, focused on highlighting her eyes with kohl and a hint of bronze.

Doja also wore nude '90s supermodel lips and switched to a more comfortable approach with the outfit, before stepping into the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The artist then changed into an oversized seemingly wet shirt for her next look, surprising fans even more. Her second look, which was a see-through shirt dress, was styled by Brett Alan Nelson.

This is not the first time that Doja has become the talk of the town after her Met Gala look. Last year for the theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the singer dressed up as Lagerfeld's cat and wore a hooded gown by designer Oscar de La Renta.

Readers can watch the Met Gala 2024 on Vogue's official website.