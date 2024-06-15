"It is one of the most respectable pictures" — Woman claims her boyfriend broke up after her photo from Chris Brown's meet-and-greet went viral

Chris Brown's concerts have had a pricey add-on as a meet-and-greet event for over two years now. It first started with his One Of Them Ones Tour with Lil Baby back in 2022. In his recent meet-and-greet tours, a woman claimed that her boyfriend broke up with her after a photo from a recent meet-and-greet with Brown went viral.

Brown's meet-and-greet after concerts has become popular because of the singer's ways of interacting with his fans. He has never shied away from getting up close to his fans, who have paid a hefty fortune for the privilege. The 35-year-old has hugged them, kissed them on the cheeks, or even picked them up sometimes.

Chris Brown went viral for getting up close and personal with fans in a recent meet-and-greet

2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2

Chris Brown is in the middle of his 11:11 tour and a meet-and-greet session has gone viral because of emerging photos of him grabbing fans who have paid $1111 for the privilege. A single ticket to the meet-and-greet session at 11:11 has set fans back by $1111, a reference to the tour itself. This is besides the ticket required to attend the concert.

Drai's LIVE Kicks Off 2016 With Performance By Resident Artist Chris Brown At Drai's Nightclub In Las Vegas

For the price, the fans are getting early entry to the concert, an 11:11-themed calendar, two signed personal items, a tour gift, a VIP laminate, a signed 8x10 photo, and a photo with Brown.

In one instance, a woman claimed that her boyfriend broke up with her after her picture with Chris Brown from a meet-and-greet went viral. According to the woman, her boyfriend argued with her for a week because he felt like the singer was too intimate with her. The woman also slyly commented that it was one of "the most respectable pictures" from that meet-and-greet.

"Literally after my picture went viral, my boyfriend broke up with me about a week later after arguing because he felt like Chris was too close on me," revealed the woman who participated in the meet-and-greet.

Thereafter, she implied that there were far more intimate pictures in that session. According to the woman, hers was one of the most respectable ones in the lot.

"I am like it's one of the most respectable pictures. It was not like I bent over or got on my ankles," she commented.

The woman concluded by opining that she would trade her ex-boyfriend a 'hundred' times for getting close and personal with Brown.

"I would trade my ex for me and Chris Brown a hundred more times. So, definitely really, really worth it," declared the woman.

Fans have flooded their social media accounts with reactions about the meet-and-greet. Some have lauded the singer and expressed their desire to participate, while others have criticized the move for its hefty price tag.

"My girl looked at me sideways when I asked her to put something on the rent but gave Chris brown $1,111," revealed one X user.

"Damn paying $1111 to get your [expletive] grapped has to be an all time low," commented another.

"won’t go 50/50 with her man but $1,111 for a C BREEZY butt grab and a pic …," commented another netizen.

Others have lauded the singer and expressed their desire to buy the add-on.

"Chris browns meet and greet is $1,111 and I’m paying for it next time he go on tour since they sold tf out," commented one fan on X.

2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2

Chris Brown's meet-and-greet is even more popular because of its exclusivity, as it is limited to only 20 fans per city. Brown's current meet-and-greet itinerary is sold out in 27 cities across the United States and could bring him almost $800,000.