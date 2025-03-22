“I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over" — Megan Thee Stallion wants to collaborate with Doechii on her next album

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared on TikTok Live (March 21) that she wants to collaborate with Doechii on her next album, praising the Persuasive singer.

In the video, which was reshared by X account @EDoechii on the same day, she could be seen saying:

“I see Doechii bi*ch. I love Doechii bi*ch. I do want to do a song with Doechii. That is on my list. That's on my album wishlist. But I really have no song right now.”

She continued:

“But I feel like Doechii would be the type of person that she would have to be in the studio to make a song with. Like I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over. And also I like challenging myself to rap over beats that I would not normally rap over… Without losing myself…”

The video came days after Billboard announced on March 10 that the annual Billboard Women in Music event is scheduled to present Doechii with the 2025 Woman of the Year award. The YouTube Theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, is hosting the star-studded event on Saturday, March 29.

Megan Thee Stallion talked about her plans for her future album and expressed her desire to collaborate with Doechii in a recent TikTok Livestream. Megan stated during the same video that she is currently putting things together and that a new song and video are on the way.

She added that she's considering working with musicians she hasn't previously collaborated with. Stating the same, Megan Thee Stallion said:

“I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life. I only want to do features with people that … one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f*ck with.”

Many fans then typed Doechii's name into the chat when the album features were mentioned during the live stream collaboration with fans.

Speaking on the same topic, Megan Thee Stallion declared that she "loves" the rapper from Florida and has added her to her "album wishlist" of artists with whom she would like to work.

Megan Thee Stallion also noted the distinctiveness of Doechii's work. Megan's video was posted after Doechii's recent accomplishments. Doechii is set to win the title of Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year.

After Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, she is only the third woman to advance from the Rising Star award to Woman of the Year. As per Billboard’s March 10, 2025 report, Hannah Karp, editorial director of Billboard, said in a statement.

“After receiving the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award in 2023, Doechii has quickly gained recognition in the music industry for her bold creativity and impressive talent…”

Karp continued:

“With her genre-blending sound, Doechii is redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the music industry. We are honored to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success!”

Additionally, as per the ABC News report of March 10, Doechii's breakthrough mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, was selected as one of the year's greatest albums by the Associated Press in 2024.

Furthermore, as per the same ABC News report, Karp further said:

“Doechii is taking pop culture by storm, this year becoming the third woman in history to win a Grammy best rap album, and dazzling fans of every musical genre... We are thrilled to celebrate Doechii and cheer on her continued success.”

Meanwhile, Doechii hasn’t said anything about the whole thing as of yet.

