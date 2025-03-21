"I know Kriss somewhere pissed" - Netizens react as Tina Knowles to receive Mother of the Year honor at 2025 Billboard Women In Music

This year's Billboard Women in Music event will honor Tina Knowles, a businesswoman and the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles. Knowles will get the Mother of the Year award for the first time at the 2025 Billboard event which is set to take place live on March 29 at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California.

Once the news was uploaded on Instagram by The Shade Room on March 21, it went viral and garnered netizens’ reaction. They mostly made fun of the whole thing and criticized it as well.

One, supposedly referring to Kriss Jenner, said that Kriss would be mad.

Netizens reacted as Tina Knowles received the Mother of the Year award (Image via Instagram / @phoreverher)

Following the same system, others also started naming celebrity mothers who would have been a better choice than Tina in their opinion. One even named Katherine Jackson, the mother of legendary Michael Jackson, while another one named Evelyn Braxton, who also has six children.

Netizens reacted as Tina Knowles to receive Mother of the Year award (Image via Instagram / @lavellblair / @gabsteroreilly / @theyknow__minnie)

Meanwhile, other Instagram users felt like the outlet just created the category for Tina as one said that this is a made-up category, while another one asked who made this one up.

Netizens reacted as Tina Knowles to receive Mother of the Year award (Image via Instagram / @kingtrophy_ / @the_new_maya / @lilalovinglifee)

Tina Knowles had opened up about her motherhood experience in the past

After receiving numerous accolades throughout her life, Tina Knowles is about to get yet another. From Billboard, this time. The honor is given before the 71-year-old's memoir, Matriarch, is supposed to be released on April 22.

Knowles is soon preparing to embark on a book tour this spring to promote this forthcoming memoir. She will serve as moderator for the evening together with Michelle Obama, a special guest and former first lady, when the nine-city book tour begins in Washington, D.C., on April 30 and will wrap up on June 4 in London.

Tina Knowles has always talked candidly about her experiences as a mother. She spoke with Diane von Furstenberg at the In Charge & The Power of Kindness summit in New York City on March 17, 2025.

In the event, she sat with von Furstenberg there, and with editors Tina Brown and Cindi Leive, to talk about their jobs and their connections with their mothers and kids. As per People Magazine’s March 17 report, von Furstenberg said:

“You are the children you have.. I guess you’re pretty good!”

The author then admitted how she gained confidence when Beyoncé and Solange were just getting started in their careers.

"I didn't start very confident."

Expand Tweet

She said:

"I started off doing the girls' hair and then their costumes out of a need, and as I did these things I became more confident. I just grew. And later in life, I didn't feel the pressure to prove anything to anyone. I felt free to be myself and do what I wanted to do, and not worry so much."

In addition, she talked about her parenting philosophy. Knowles further said:

"When I had kids, I said, this is one thing I'm not going to screw up. I'm going to put everything I have into it and try to do it right, and I did… Tina [Brown] and I were talking about women who have good relationships with their mothers, who become their confidantes and protectors and so that resonated with me because that's what I wanted to be."

On the other hand, top female musicians, producers, and executives will be honored for their contribution to the music industry, and their communities at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, which will be hosted by Laverne Cox. On March 29, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, VIZIO WatchFree+ will stream the event live on VIZIO TVs and through the VIZIO mobile app.

