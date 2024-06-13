Beyoncé's parents, Tina Knowles and Matthew Knowles, have supported the 32-time Grammy winner throughout her career. They have also been heavily involved in Beyoncé's career, with Mathew Knowles serving as her manager for over a decade. He was also the co-founder of the singer's first girl band, Destiny's Child.

Although they have supported their daughter's career over the years, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles finalized their divorce in 2011. The couple divorced in a Texas court after being married for more than thirty years. Official documents stated that the two ended their marriage due to "discord or conflict of personalities" that prevented "reasonable expectation of reconciliation."

Everything to know about Beyoncé's parents, Tina Knowles and Mathew Knowles

Beyonce: Beyond The Red Carpet (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Tina Knowles and Matthew Knowles first met each other in the mid-1970s, shortly after Mathew graduated from Nashville's Frisk University with a business administration degree. Meanwhile, Tina was working in sales at the time. Tina and Mathew married each other in 1980 after dating each other for a few years.

A year into their marriage, they had their first daughter, Beyoncé, followed by Solange five years later. During an appearance on the In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast, Tina Knowles revealed the reason behind her elder daughter's moniker. She said that Beyoncé was her last name, her maiden name, and her full name was Celestine Beyoncé.

"A lot of people don't know that Beyoncé is my last name. It's my maiden name. My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names," revealed Tina Knowles.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

In an Instagram post, Mathew Knowles opened up about the support the family provided to Beyoncé and Solange when they were children. He detailed how the sisters' musical talents were supported and encouraged by their parents from a very young age.

He explained that when his daughters showed an interest in music "at a very young age," he and Tina didn't "attempt to downplay their passions." He added that, at the time, he and his wife were corporate professionals and entrepreneurs. He continued to elaborate on how the girls were supported in anything they took a keen interest in.

"Rather, we encouraged them, we guided them, we supported them. As long as they took it seriously and strived to be the best they could, we were happy with whatever career path they chose," Matthew Knowles wrote.

Tina and Mathew separated after over 30 years in 2011, but it was an amicable separation and didn't involve any bad blood. In a statement to the Associated Press, the couple confirmed that their decision to separate was amicable and that they were still "friends, parents, and business partners."

The former couple re-married other people a few years after their divorce. While Mathew married ex-model Gena Charmaine Avery in 2013, Tina married actor Richard Lawson in April 2015.

In an interview with People magazine, Tina Knowles revealed how her elder daughter and granddaughter, Blue Ivy, inspired her to marry Richard Lawson. Tina recalled being on a boat with the Single Ladies singer and her husband, Jay-Z, for her birthday.

"When we came out one night dressed to go to dinner, Blue said, 'Oh, ya'll look beautiful. When are ya'll getting married?'" revealed Tina Knowles.

54th NAACP Image Awards - Show (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The 70-year-old noted that it was the first time she and Richard Lawson seriously considered getting married.

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson got divorced in 2023

DesignCare 2022 Gala Benefitting The HollyRod Foundation (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Tina and Richard got divorced in 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the prime reason for their separation. Tina filed for divorce and demanded the termination of spousal support between the two parties. She also requested that her name be changed from Tina Knowles-Lawson to Tina Knowles.

Tina and Richard had known each other for decades before they began dating in 2013, and got married in a private ceremony on a yacht in 2015.

Tina and Mathew have four grandchildren, the Beautiful Liar singer's three children, Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rami, along with Solange's son Julez. Tina Knowles considers herself the grandma to Kelly Rowland's children, Titan and Noah.