"I am sick of you losers": Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles slams whitewash allegations over daughter's Renaissance film premiere appearance

Superstar Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, slammed critics accusing her daughter of wanting to look like a "white woman" during the premiere of the singer's Renaissance Tour film. In a lengthy caption under her Instagram post shared on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, Knowles expressed her exasperation, stating:

"I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times."

The Halo Singer's film Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce premiered on Sunday, at an event in Beverly Hills, which was attended by A-listers like Michelle Williams, Janelle Monáe, Chloe, and Halle Bailey. Queen Bey arrived at the event rocking a silver, metallic form-fitting dress paired with matching gloves and platinum-colored hair.

As photos from the event circulated, not everyone was impressed with the look, with many claiming the musician lighted her skin.

"That made my blood boil": What else did Beyonce's mother say in her IG post?

Tina Knowles' post, shared on her account @mstinaknowles, featured a video compilation of Beyonce's photos, starting with her chrome-inspired look at the film's premiere as her song Brown Skin Girl played in the background.

Various quotes and critical comments aimed at her daughter were overlayed on the photo, some of which read, "She’s white now?" "She's not a black woman!" and "She whitens her skin!"

Enraged at the remarks, Tina sarcastically explained that "the whole theme (was) silver," including the carpet, and even guests were encouraged to wear silver. Talking about Beyonce's look, she wrote:

"How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. ALIEN Superstar duh!"

The musician's mother claimed that a reporter from TMZ, who is a white woman reached out to Queen Bae's hairstylist, Neal, asking for comments over fans criticizing her and "saying that she wants to be white." Knowles was angered by the reporter for feeling "entitled" to discuss her daughter's "blackness."

Defending Beyonce, Tina added that many black women have worn platinum hair in the past, including Etta James, a Grammy award-winning singer from the 1950s. She quipped:

"I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?"

She went on to commend her daughter's hard work, work ethic, talent, and resilience. Tina Knowles slammed her harsh critics, stating that they are perpetuating jealousy, racism, s*xism, and double standards, and even expressed disappointment in the members of the black community for making similar comments.

The video concluded with the message, "Beyonce is a brown skin girl sometimes more or less light. A brown skin girl it’s more than a skin color. It’s a culture, a pride, a strength."

Beyonce had not commented on the development at the time of writing this article.