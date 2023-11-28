5 best-dressed celebrities at the Beyoncé Renaissance Film Premiere 

The highly anticipated concert film Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé is set for release on December 1, following a star-studded premiere held on November 25. This glamorous world premiere, hosted by Beyoncé, took place at the esteemed Samuel Goldwyn Theater within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills.

The movie documents Beyoncé's renowned Renaissance tour, which concluded in October 2023. Serving as a concert documentary, the film offers a glimpse into this exceptional musical journey, with its teaser released in the final week of November. The official release of the movie is scheduled for December 1.

Beyoncé radiated elegance at the event, donning a silver shimmery dress by Versace. Her straight blond hair, styled in an updo, perfectly complemented her attire. Notably, she was joined by Destiny's Child, all dressed in black. Prominent figures such as Lizzo, Halle Bailey, Chloë Bailey, and many others also graced the occasion with their presence.

Best dressed celebrities at the Beyoncé Renaissance film premiere

1) Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét, the American singer, made a stunning appearance at the world premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance movie wearing a striking red see-through gown designed by Theophilio. She confidently carried off the sparkling red gown styled by Kollin Carter, boasting a sleeveless silhouette.

The addition of a hood in the same color heightened its versatility. Complementing her attire, Victoria opted for winged eyeliner and wore an eye-catching earring, adorning her ear in a slinging fashion. Her choice of a nude lip shade added a subtle yet elegant touch to the overall look.

2) Coco Jones

Coco Jones at the Renaissance Movie Premiere ( Image via Billboard)

Coco Jones, the vocalist and songwriter, looked elegant in a purple dress that exuded sophistication. The intricately crafted gown featured a high slit, showcasing a stylish design from the thigh down. Accompanying this, she opted for a dramatic eye look that enhanced her overall appearance, complemented by a nude lip shade. Adding to the ensemble, Coco adorned herself with a shiny, long earring in a matching purple hue and paired the outfit with silver open-toe heels.

3) Kelly Rowland

The 42-year-old actress, singer, and mother, Kelly Rowland, graced the Renaissance world premiere party in a stunning silver ensemble. Her shiny metallic gown featured a cone-shaped bra detail, accentuating its beauty. Embracing a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look, she adorned a beauty mark and styled her hair in a permed hairdo, adding an extra touch of elegance to the event. Completing her outfit, she paired it with silver metallic-embellished mules.

4) Venessa Bryant

Venessa Bryant at Renaissance movie premiere ( Image via Billboard)

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, arrived at the event accompanied by her daughter Natalia, and both looked stunning. Vanessa donned a strapless grey gown adorned with a pendant necklace, emanating a minimalistic yet elegant aesthetic. Natalia opted for a black turtleneck mini dress, complemented by her beautiful, short, straight hair.

5) Lizzo

Lizzo at Renaissance movie premiere ( Image via Billboard)

Lizzo, who previously danced as a backup performer for Beyoncé and supported her during the Renaissance tour, attended the California concert. At the event, Lizzo showcased an elegant look wearing a three-piece white ensemble. Her choice of white shoes and straight hair further enhanced her overall elegance. Completing her ensemble, she adorned a sleek choker and long earrings.

The Renaissance premiere hosted by Beyoncé was an exclusive and discreet affair, with celebrities being informed of the venue only 24 hours before the event. Beyoncé's striking appearance in a metallic silver gown set the tone for the glamorous gathering, where other celebrities also brought their own shine. Andra Day showcased a slightly untamed look with a silhouette adorned in snakeskin print, complemented by roughly knotted hair, creating a bold statement.

Some honorable mentions also include Julez Smith, who aimed for a more refined appearance, opting for a black blazer over a white shirt paired with tailored black pants and boxy boots. Michelle Williams arrived in a bodycon dress featuring a hood. At the same time, Latavia Roberson appeared in a dress with one-sided sleeves and a significant cut-out on the other side.