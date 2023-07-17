“I made a mistake and told the sex of [Beyoncé]'s baby”- When Kelly Rowland shared her worst moment ever

Talk about worst moments and Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child has got a bad one. In a recent interview with Billy Mann on his podcast Yeah, I F**ked that up, released on July 12, Rowland answered Mann’s question about her worst moment ever in an interview with the recollection of revealing the sex of Beyoncé’s baby when she was pregnant in 2011 with Blue Ivy.

“Oh, my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of [Beyoncé]'s baby when she was pregnant with Blue. That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever."

In 2011, when Queen Bey was pregnant with Ivy Blue, Kelly Rowland ended up slipping out the sex of the baby to Bang Showbiz in an interview. While talking about Jay-Z as a father, Rowland said that “she will be very well looked after”.

“[Jay-Z] is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible ... she won't be spoiled but she will be very well looked after", Kelly said in 2011.

Beyoncé gave birth to her and Jay-Z's first child Blue Ivy in January 2012 (Image via Splash news)

The pronoun slip-up of Rowland was enough to make headlines soon after, revealing the sex of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first child. Kelly further elaborated that the incident left her in shock as she realized later what she had done.

“I felt terrible because it's not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn't my news to share, and I didn't mean it like that. The 'she' just kind of slipped out. I was like, 'Uh oh.'” Rowland noted.

Kelly Rowland ruined Beyonce’s gender reveal but the two continue to remain friends, working on a housing project for the homeless

While Kelly Rowland did ruin a precious moment for Beyoncé, the two definitely didn’t cry over spilled milk. In the interview, Kelly Rowland said that even though Queen Bey was disappointed at her slip-up, the two remain good friends and the incident didn’t taint their relationship.

42-year-old Kelly Rowland and 41-year-old Beyoncé, shared the stage as members of Destiny’s Child in the late 90s, and now the two share a common cause of housing the homeless.

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams were a music trio called Destiny's Child from 1990-2006 (Image via Soundcloud)

According to The Houston Chronicle Beyoncé and Rowland have joined hands on a $8.4 million initiative in their hometown Houston, that is aimed at providing 31 new permanent housing units along with a team of case managers, mental health specialists, transportation, and more.

The two Houston-based singers have managed to bring forth an aid of $7.2 million from The American Rescue Plan, and an additional financial contribution from Rice University, making it a game-changer project for the homeless communities of Houston.

Lina Hidalgo, the County Judge of Harris, spoke in a press conference on June 27, where she informed that an “even bigger launch” of the housing project was planned for September during Beyonce’s stop in Houston while she’s on her Renaissance World Tour.

Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé have taken the initiative to provide a 31-unit housing for the homeless people of Houston (Image via Getty)

Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé surely have a strong friendship that seems to have stood the test of time, and now the two are taking it a step forward by providing shelter to the homeless in their childhood town. On a warm note, Rowland’s “she” slip-up is now accompanying her mother Queen Bey, as a dancer on her world tour.