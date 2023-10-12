"All white" - Vanessa Bryant showers love on $20 million rich Ciara who rocks outfit from Mamba and Mambacita sports foundation

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late great Kobe Bryant, is still repping her Mambacita foundation.

Bryant continues to release a clothing line, including sweaters, that benefit the Mambacita foundation. The foundation aims to help young boys and girls get access to sports. Bryant shouted out pop star Ciara on Instagram for rocking a Mambacita outfit.

Ciara posted an instagram story rocking a Mambacit fit, an all-white affair. The sweatsuit looked awfully cozy. She captioned it:

“All white"

Vanessa Bryant gave a shoutout to Ciara.

Bryant then shared the instagram story in her own story and showed some love to Ciara, adding the tags to her Mambacita foundation.

The foundation debuted with their own athleisure wear with a black and white tie-dye sweat suit that quickly sold out. It has been a successful clothing line since its debut.

The Mambacita foundation was founded after the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The two were a part of a tragic helicopter crash in Jan. 2020. Vanessa Bryant then created the foundation in their honor.

The foundation provides resources for local youth sports organizations. It aims to help underprivileged kids who cannot afford sports equipment and team fees to find a way to play organized sports. It strives to create a positive impact on the lives of underprivileged youth.

What is Vanessa Bryant’s net worth?

Vannesa Bryant is the wife of the late Kobe Bryant. She and Bryant had four daughters together. The couple married in 2001.

Vanessa has a net worth of around $600 million, according to Marca. She received much of the fortune through her late husband’s career earnings, brand endorsements and venture capitalism.

Her friend Ciara is also well off. According to celebritynetworth, the pop singer has a $20 million fortune. She gained her wealth mostly through her successful music career.

Much like Bryant, Ciara is also married to a famous athlete, NFL star quarterback Russell Wilson. He has a reported net worth of $165 million, according to celebritynetworth. Wilson plays for the Denver Broncos, who were recently purchased for $4.65 billion.