Coco Jones extended What I Didn’t Tell You US Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

American singer-songwriter and actress Coco Jones captured hearts with her What I Didn't Tell You Tour and is now gearing up for a second leg of the tour. She delighted her fans by announcing the tour's details on her Instagram handle, assuring their vocal requests for more performances were heard and answered.

The tour will span several weeks and feature numerous stops. The tour will feature major cities such as Washington, Charlotte, Cleveland, Richmond, and St. Louis. This exciting event will showcase a star-studded lineup featuring renowned artists like Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, and Miguel. Rising artist Haben is also set to accompany Coco Jones throughout the tour,

Additionally, emerging singer and actress Simone will join Coco Jones for select dates, promising an unforgettable experience for concertgoers.

Tickets for the tour are now available via Ticketmaster, with ticket prices ranging from $27.50 to $100 for VIP tickets. Fans can also follow her social media accounts to stay updated on the tour.

Coco Jones' second leg tour will begin in Philadelphia and end in Toronto

Coco Jones will kick off the tour with her Philadelphia concert, scheduled for October 23, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a final concert in Houston on November 12, 2023

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

October 23, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of The Living Arts

October 24, 2023 — Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

October 26, 2023 — Washington, DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 29, 2023 — Atlanta, GA - One Music Fest

October 31, 2023 — Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

November 01, 2023 — Richmond, VA - The National

November 03, 2023 — Charlotte, NC - The Underground

November 04, 2023 — Greensboro, NC - AT&T State University

November 06, 2023 — Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe At Old National Centre

November 07, 2023 — Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

November 09, 2023 — St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

November 12, 2023 — Houston, TX - Honeyland Festival

Coco Jones's first single, Holla at the DJ, debuted on Radio Disney on December 6, 2012, hitting iTunes the following day. The track's video premiered on the Disney Channel on December 12 and shortly after on VEVO. She dropped her extended play, Made Of, on March 12, 2013, and embarked on a tour with Mindless Behavior later that year.

She also graced the stage with Mindless Behavior at Radio Disney's Radio Disney Music Awards, where she clinched the Funniest Celebrity Take Award. After the EP's release, Jones collaborated with David Banner, Ester Dean, Jukebox, and many others.