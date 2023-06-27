Who is Mike Jones' daughter Coco Jones? All you need to know about the former Raiders star's life

Mike Jones is a former NFL defensive end and the father of budding star Coco Jones. Coco was born to Mike Jones and session vocalist Javonda Jones.

Coco is a versatile performer, as she is just as comfortable hitting the high notes as she is acting on the big screen. Coco's first stage performance was at age six when she sang "America the Beautiful" at her kindergarten graduation. She hasn't looked back since. In this piece, we will be taking a look at Mike Jones' daughter's acting career and her singing career. So without further ado, let's introduce you to Coco Jones.

Coco Jones' acting Ccareer

Coco Jones met with the casting heads for Disney at age nine. The meeting was successful, and she joined Disney World as an actress and songwriter.

In 2011, she appeared on the television sets of millions of people when she guest-starred on Disney Channel's television series "So Random!" That was a solid look for the budding star, and it wasn't long before she was featured in another major project.

In 2012, Coco acted the lead role of Roxie in the television Disney classic movie, "Let It Shine." The movie was the most-watched Disney Channel Original and most-watched film of the year for kids and tweens in 2012. Coco and the rest of the "Let It Shine" crew got a boost in their careers following the movie's success.

In September 2021, Coco was cast in Peacock's reimagined "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," portraying Hilary Banks. The show premiered in February 2022.

Coco Jones' singing career

Coco Jones sees the following artists as her biggest influences, Brandy Norwood, Mariah Carey, Roberta Flack, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige and CeCe Winans. Hence, it shouldn't surprise you that she's a fantastic singer.

In 2012, Jones signed a record deal with Hollywood Records and began working with Grammy-nominated producer Rob Galbraith, co-writing and recording all-new original music. Her debut single, "Holla at the DJ," was released on Dec. 6, 2012, and her extended play, "Made Of," dropped the following year on March 12, 2013.

Jones toured with some artists in 2013, including the then-famous boy band Mindless Behavior.

Coco left Hollywood Records and tested the independent route due to creative differences. She dropped a lyric video for her debut independent single, "Peppermint," on Aug. 29, 2014, and it did decent numbers. The digital version of the track dropped on Sept. 4, 2014.

She dropped a handful of gems as an independent artiste: "Just My Luck," "Depressed," and the 2019 8-track EP, HDWY.

Coco Jones signed with High Standards and Def Jam Recordings in 2022, ending almost a decade away from the major labels. Since then, she has released singles, dropped EPs, and made guest appearances on other artist's songs, and she is gearing up to drop her debut album. Coco recently won the 2023 BET Best New Artist Award. It's crystal clear that her career is heading in the right direction.

