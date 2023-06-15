The "We Belong Together" singer Mariah Carey admitted that she had an affair with baseball player Derek Jeter in the 1990s while she was still married to her first husband, Tommy Mottola. Carey met Derek at a dinner while married to the former music executive. Carey and Jeter bonded because they had mixed-race parents, so they traded phone numbers and began sneaking around New York City.

Carey wrote, "We'd walk together and when Derek came in, we'd give my driver the slip. Derek lived nearby, somewhere we could be in private and just chill. My assistant would act as a decoy, and Derek & I would duck out together."

From 1993 to 1998, Carey was wed to Mottola, a longtime executive of Sony Music Entertainment. Carey claimed in her memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" on Sept. 29, 2020, that shortly after the two got married, Mottola became a domineering force that was "like humidity—inescapable."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the brief nature of their connection, Carey regards Jeter as "the catalyst she needed to get out from under Tommy's crippling control."

Mariah Carey revealed Derek Jeter was the 2nd person she slept with

Derek Jeter and Mariah Carey were iconic figures in the late 1990s. When Mariah Carey's memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" was published in September 2020, the 52-year-old singer revealed several previously-unrevealed details.

Derek Jeter with Mariah Carey

One of the topics that Mariah opened up about was her brief relationship with Derek Jeter, a former player for the New York Yankees. Mariah revealed a shocking secret in her autobiography, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," when she mentioned that Derek was the second man she ever slept with.

Carey wrote, “Derek was only the second person I had slept with ever (coincidentally, his number was 2 on the Yankees)."

1997 to 1998 saw Derek and Mariah Carey dating. After meeting at a party, they started talking. Mariah and Derek started dating when she was still wed to music industry tycoon Tommy Mottola.

Poll : 0 votes