5 best-dressed celebrities at BET Awards 2023 

The BET Awards 2023, referred to as 'Culture's Biggest Night,' finally arrived on June 26th. Once again, some of the most significant and finest stars in Black entertainment congregated in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre. This year's celebrations are more remarkable since it marks 50 years of hip-hop.

While the ceremony, which is known for its many pop culture moments, honors achievements in Black film, music, and culture in general, guests of the event express their own distinctive styles and creative fashion moves on the red carpet in the manner of their stunning outfits.

The BET Awards red carpet has continuously been a destination for some popular fashion outfits, so it's always a must-see. And there were a lot of standout outfits this year. Summer Walker, Latto, and Coco Jones were among the celebrities that attended. Here is a list of the five best outfits of the awards night.

Coco Jones and four other best-dressed celebs that rocked the BET Awards 2023 red carpet

1) Lil Uzi Vert

uziawge 👽🔊💕🏩🛸 ピンク 🕴🏾 @uziawge Lil Uzi Vert @ the 2023 BET Awards Lil Uzi Vert @ the 2023 BET Awards 🐺🎸 https://t.co/layeIMrmfg

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert strutted the red carpet in a pearl-studded outfit. Lil wore a Louis Vuitton jacket with loose-fitting jeans. To match his look, the rapper showed up in a pearled jacket straight from the Louis Vuitton Mens S/S 24′ runway (Pharrell's inaugural collection). He had accessorized his jacket and loose-fitting pants with a green and white Louis Vuitton cross-body monogram bag and a pair of solid black sneakers.

2) Latto

Take a look at Latto's black sheer dress for the BET Awards 2023 (Image via Getty Images)

The sensational artist who bagged the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award at the BET Awards 2023, Latto, sported an all-black ensemble for the event. Her dress was a sheer gown with a high slit on one side. She paired her sheer outfit with matching bold black lingerie. Latto's accessories elevated her outfit to another level. She was wearing a long wrap-around dainty neckpiece and a silver anklet. Lastly, she finished off her look with wavy curls hairdo and black heels.

3) Coco Jones

Coco Jones, a rising music star, appeared on the runway, looking dazzling in a red sequin LaQuan Smith gown from the brand's Spring/Summer 23 collection. The songstress accessorized her sequinned outfit with a pair of glittering red heels and crystal drop earrings. To complete her look, she carried minimal makeup with a bun hairdo.

Later, she changed her look and sported an all-black ensemble for the event.

4) Ray J

Here's a look at Ray J with his wife Princess Love at BET Awards 2023 and a closer look at his sneakers (Image via Getty Images)

William Ray Norwood Jr., aka Ray J, an American R&B singer, entered the red carpet with her better half, Princess Love, for the event. The singer was head-to-toe covered in a Versace outfit. He wore a brown Versace jacket with matching loose-fitting cargo pants. The complete set was loaded with fashion-label monograms, and this set was paired up with a crisp white crewneck tee.

He finished off his look with a pair of similar monogram Versace brown sneakers and bold sunglasses.

5) Summer Walker

Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. and Summer Walker walked the red carpet together. On Sunday, the couple made their debut in the limelight as a couple, attending the BET Awards 2023 in Los Angeles. Walker and Flenory Jr. smiled for the cameras in similar all-black ensembles before the award event.

Summer sported a beautiful body-hugging black dress. Apparently, the inner lining of her dress was highlighted in lighter neutral tones, which were topped with black embellishments all over. She left her hair open and accessorized her dress with some rings and a pair of glittering black heels.

These were some of the best-dressed celebs from the BET Awards 2023. The pink carpet was overflowing with black ensembles. Black was the hue of the night, from Latto's pin-up old Hollywood beauty to Summer Jones' body-clinging embellished ensemble. Other trends included elements from the early 1990s and the year 2000, cut-out looks, and lingerie-inspired dresses.

Poll : 0 votes