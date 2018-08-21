New York Jets announce partnership with Def Jam Recordings

Sam Darnold of the New York Jets warms up for a pre-season game versus the Washington Redskins

Earlier today, NFL mainstays the New York Jets announced a new partnership with Def Jam Recordings. One of the most influential record labels in music industry history, Def Jam was the launching ground of countless hip-hop icons, including LL Cool J, The Beastie Boys and Public Enemy. The agreement between the Jets and Def Jam marks a collaboration between two iconic New York-based brands, focusing on three main elements on not just music, but also creative content and the overall Jets in-game experience.

Said New York Jets President Neil Glat in response to today's announcement: “Through our partnership with Def Jam Recordings, we are looking to amplify our in-game experience and provide fans with entertaining content from their truly talented artists." Glat continued: “In collaboration with this New York company that is recognized all over the world, we are excited to see what new and unique endeavors await our fans.”

As part of this new partnership, Def Jam will be creating a "Jets anthem" to be heard during home games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This custom track will be a featured part of the Jets pregame ritual as the team takes the field.

Noted Scott Greer, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Commerce, Def Jam Recordings: “Def Jam Recordings is a vital part of the cultural fabric of New York City. Our artists are always on: whether making hit records, creating content or moving culture forward. Collaborating with another iconic New York brand like the New York Jets to create content and original in-game music has a natural synergy for our brand and our audience, and is a great way for Def Jam to bring fans of the Jets and hip-hop together and broaden the reach for our artists.”

Beyond the aforementioned anthem, another part of the creative collaboration will be video content featuring both Def Jam artists and Jets players. The first video of this series will provide viewers with an exclusive look at the Jets' second-year safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye’s visit to rapper Jadakiss’ studio in Yonkers, New York.

In addition, Def Jam will provide the New York Jets with new music, along with classic hits from artists spanning its extensive library to be used in weekly hype videos leading into game day. The hype videos will live on New York Jets social media channels throughout the season. More information will follow on this collaboration in the coming week.