"I can't with the double standards": Fans accuse Mia of being two-faced in dealing with Gizelle and Wendy on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members navigating personal and professional commitments, while also indulging in gossip, conflicts, confrontations and more, leading to a significant amount of drama throughout the episode and keeping viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Gizelle drove the narrative that was focused on Mia and Jacqueline's friendship. Mia was confronted by both Karen and Gizelle on allegedly sharing her husband Gordon with Jacqueline. Fans, however, felt that Mia didn't seem to mind when the ladies talked about her husband but threw a drink at Wendy when she did the same. One tweeted:

𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. 𝙵𝚊𝚗 𝙰𝚌𝚌𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚝. @MJFINESSELOVER I can't with the double standards in this group. Gizelle is doing EXACTLY what Mia "cried" and assaulted Wendy over. #RHOP I can't with the double standards in this group. Gizelle is doing EXACTLY what Mia "cried" and assaulted Wendy over. #RHOP

Season 7 of the hit Bravo series has been a popular show in this installment. Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake.

The official synopsis of the RHOP episode, titled Show Time, reads:

"When Gizelle and Robyn put on their live podcast, Karen takes shady notes for her own live show; Candiace shoots a music video with rapper Trina; Robyn broaches a tough subject with Juan; Wendy and Eddie deal with an unexpected emergency."

Gizelle confronts Mia and Jacqueline over their shared friendship on RHOP

Tonight's RHOP episode began with Karen paying a visit to Gizelle. The ladies discussed both their respective live shows and quickly got down to business when Gizelle revealed that she had some gossip. The duo discussed Karen's relationship with Mia when the Grand Dame clarified that they were on good terms but she wasn't too fond of Jacqueline "finishing Mia's sentences."

Gizelle took the opportunity to talk about Mia and Jacqueline's relationship. She stated that Mia had confessed about the best friends sharing boyfriends. Gizelle also hinted that Mia would probably have brought her friend Jaqueline a Porsche, according to their conversation a few weeks ago.

While the RHOP cast members were in Miami, Mia revealed that she shared one of her boyfriends with Jacqueline. The star had also previously stated that she watched her husband Gordon become involved with other women as she watched on the sidelines.

On this week's episode, Karen visited Mia with the information Gizelle had provided. When confronted, Mia revealed that she and Jacqueline did some "promiscuous things" back in the day when they were teenagers.

The RHOP ladies then gathered for Gizelle and Robyn's podcast, Reasonably Shady live show. After an interesting session, the cast got to talking when Gizelle once again brought up Mia and Jacqueline's friendship in a conversation with the latter. She asked Jacqueline if Mia or Gordon had brought her a Porsche.

Jacqueline, however, felt that Mia should be a part of the conversation. Gizelle asked her if she ever had a relationship with Gordon, following which the ladies demanded they directly hear it from Mia. The latter was taken aback with constant questions about her relationship with Jacqueline and if their shared dynamic ever applied to Gordon.

Gizelle, for her part, was not satisfied with the conversation. In a confessional, the RHOP star said:

"Something strange about this. Something different. There's a whole lot more to this relationship okay? Like, how many showers do you have to take to get a car? I don't know."

Fans slam Mia for her bias on RHOP

Fans took to social media to slam Mia as they felt she was two-faced. They thought it was unfair of Mia not to be bothered by Gizelle questioning her husband but throwing a drink at Wendy for doing the same. Check out what they have to say.

Echo @EchoDoesRadio So Gizelle and Karen both accused Mia of the same exact things that Wendy was [correctly] saying and they aren’t getting threatened to get their ass whooped, no drinks thrown on them, no “talking about my family,” no nothing. #RHOP So Gizelle and Karen both accused Mia of the same exact things that Wendy was [correctly] saying and they aren’t getting threatened to get their ass whooped, no drinks thrown on them, no “talking about my family,” no nothing. #RHOP https://t.co/EdzUU6emxA

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre So Wendy was correct about the Peter comment and Mia attacked her for “disrespecting” her marriage but then now admits to Karen that basically Wendy was right? #RHOP So Wendy was correct about the Peter comment and Mia attacked her for “disrespecting” her marriage but then now admits to Karen that basically Wendy was right? #RHOP https://t.co/i8xJL137n6

sooooo let’s get this straight Mia was soo angry at Wendy for saying that her and her husband sleep with other women/men just for her to confirm that information episodes later #RHOP sooooo let’s get this straight Mia was soo angry at Wendy for saying that her and her husband sleep with other women/men just for her to confirm that information episodes later #RHOP https://t.co/ToDkoLcRCv

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Peter’s girlfriend and not Peter? So y’all passed her to Peter? So Wendy was ALSO right when she said Mia did something grimy with Peter’s girlfriend. So basically, Wendy got attacked for telling the truth. But not Gizelle and Karen. You know what it is. #RHOP Peter’s girlfriend and not Peter? So y’all passed her to Peter? So Wendy was ALSO right when she said Mia did something grimy with Peter’s girlfriend. So basically, Wendy got attacked for telling the truth. But not Gizelle and Karen. You know what it is. #RHOP

rosechocglam @rosechocglam Does Mia realize that she’s proven Wendy right and her antics in Miami make no damn sense? #RHOP Does Mia realize that she’s proven Wendy right and her antics in Miami make no damn sense? #RHOP https://t.co/kkpBhg0QvQ

#RHOP So wait, Mia threw a drink in Wendy’s face for assuming what is now a confirmed truth about her marriage? The way folks get hard down, upset over their truth will never not baffle me. If you’re grown enough to do something, be grown enough to stand in it. So wait, Mia threw a drink in Wendy’s face for assuming what is now a confirmed truth about her marriage? The way folks get hard down, upset over their truth will never not baffle me. If you’re grown enough to do something, be grown enough to stand in it.#RHOP

TeteDaDondada @TeteDaDondada So let me get this straight, Mia was upset at Wendy for basically saying the same thing about her marriage that Giselle is trying to be nosey about and Mia did check her too???? #RHOP So let me get this straight, Mia was upset at Wendy for basically saying the same thing about her marriage that Giselle is trying to be nosey about and Mia did check her too???? #RHOP

HowYSeeItPodcast @HowYSeeIt And this is why we say colorism is present on #Rhop because of how they handle conflict with each other. Cus Wendy got assaulted and called a liar for saying ish Gizzele going around town questioning and spreading and Mia doesn’t have the same energy for Guzzle she had for Wendy And this is why we say colorism is present on #Rhop because of how they handle conflict with each other. Cus Wendy got assaulted and called a liar for saying ish Gizzele going around town questioning and spreading and Mia doesn’t have the same energy for Guzzle she had for Wendy

Season 7 of RHOP has been a dramatic watch so far. With the season already halfway through, there is only more to come as the ladies deal with scandals, gossip and allegations, leading to many arguments in the upcoming weeks. Viewers will have to stay tuned to watch all of it unfold.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode on Sunday, January 1, 2023, as the Bravo show goes on a brief break for Christmas and New Year.

