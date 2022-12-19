"I can't with the double standards": Fans accuse Mia of being two-faced in dealing with Gizelle and Wendy on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members navigating personal and professional commitments, while also indulging in gossip, conflicts, confrontations and more, leading to a significant amount of drama throughout the episode and keeping viewers hooked.
On this week's episode of RHOP, Gizelle drove the narrative that was focused on Mia and Jacqueline's friendship. Mia was confronted by both Karen and Gizelle on allegedly sharing her husband Gordon with Jacqueline. Fans, however, felt that Mia didn't seem to mind when the ladies talked about her husband but threw a drink at Wendy when she did the same. One tweeted:
Season 7 of the hit Bravo series has been a popular show in this installment. Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Jacqueline Blake.
The official synopsis of the RHOP episode, titled Show Time, reads:
"When Gizelle and Robyn put on their live podcast, Karen takes shady notes for her own live show; Candiace shoots a music video with rapper Trina; Robyn broaches a tough subject with Juan; Wendy and Eddie deal with an unexpected emergency."
Gizelle confronts Mia and Jacqueline over their shared friendship on RHOP
Tonight's RHOP episode began with Karen paying a visit to Gizelle. The ladies discussed both their respective live shows and quickly got down to business when Gizelle revealed that she had some gossip. The duo discussed Karen's relationship with Mia when the Grand Dame clarified that they were on good terms but she wasn't too fond of Jacqueline "finishing Mia's sentences."
Gizelle took the opportunity to talk about Mia and Jacqueline's relationship. She stated that Mia had confessed about the best friends sharing boyfriends. Gizelle also hinted that Mia would probably have brought her friend Jaqueline a Porsche, according to their conversation a few weeks ago.
While the RHOP cast members were in Miami, Mia revealed that she shared one of her boyfriends with Jacqueline. The star had also previously stated that she watched her husband Gordon become involved with other women as she watched on the sidelines.
On this week's episode, Karen visited Mia with the information Gizelle had provided. When confronted, Mia revealed that she and Jacqueline did some "promiscuous things" back in the day when they were teenagers.
The RHOP ladies then gathered for Gizelle and Robyn's podcast, Reasonably Shady live show. After an interesting session, the cast got to talking when Gizelle once again brought up Mia and Jacqueline's friendship in a conversation with the latter. She asked Jacqueline if Mia or Gordon had brought her a Porsche.
Jacqueline, however, felt that Mia should be a part of the conversation. Gizelle asked her if she ever had a relationship with Gordon, following which the ladies demanded they directly hear it from Mia. The latter was taken aback with constant questions about her relationship with Jacqueline and if their shared dynamic ever applied to Gordon.
Gizelle, for her part, was not satisfied with the conversation. In a confessional, the RHOP star said:
"Something strange about this. Something different. There's a whole lot more to this relationship okay? Like, how many showers do you have to take to get a car? I don't know."
Fans slam Mia for her bias on RHOP
Fans took to social media to slam Mia as they felt she was two-faced. They thought it was unfair of Mia not to be bothered by Gizelle questioning her husband but throwing a drink at Wendy for doing the same. Check out what they have to say.
Season 7 of RHOP has been a dramatic watch so far. With the season already halfway through, there is only more to come as the ladies deal with scandals, gossip and allegations, leading to many arguments in the upcoming weeks. Viewers will have to stay tuned to watch all of it unfold.
Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode on Sunday, January 1, 2023, as the Bravo show goes on a brief break for Christmas and New Year.