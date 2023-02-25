Skechers x Diane Von Furstenberg collection: Price, release date, and more explored

Skechers recently collaborated with the Belgian fashion designer and fashion industry icon Diane von Furstenberg to launch a footwear and apparel collection. The dynamic duo's partnership will release an effortless and stylish collection of fashion-forward styles, which seamlessly blends the designer's bold colors and signature prints with the unparalleled comfort of the American brand.

The collaborative collection will feature many pieces, such as Uno, D'Lites, with the iconic DVF "Lips" print. The aforementioned pair was launched on the official e-commerce site of Skechers and select retailers on February 23, 2023. The official press release from the brand further revealed that more pieces of the collection will be launched later during Spring 2023 with no confirmed release date.

The newly released Skechers x Diane Von Furstenberg collection features the iconic DVF "Lips" print on the apparel and footwear items

The newly released Skechers x Diane Von Furstenberg collection features the iconic DVF "Lips" print upon the apparel and footwear items (Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest collaboration seamlessly blends the iconic fashion designer's signature prints and bold colors with the American footwear label's comfort technology across the entire collection.

The collaboration's official name is dubbed "Endless Kisses," and the entire collection features the iconic "Lips" print of DVF. In an official press release, Diane Von Furstenberg comments upon the latest "Endless Kisses" collection, stating:

“As a woman on the go and a passionate hiker, I’m excited to launch our collaboration with Skechers, a leader in comfort innovation. This empowering offering is designed for those who push boundaries, challenge the norms and inspire others.”

Senior Vice President of Global Product for the American footwear label, Kathy Kartalis, also talks about the brand's expectations from the collection:

“Featuring the instantly recognizable Diane von Furstenberg aesthetic on our best-selling styles will generate excitement for fashion-minded consumers around the globe."

It further continues:

"This is our first coordinating apparel and footwear collaboration, and our partnership with DVF offers an expressive ‘wow factor’ that illustrates to women how Skechers has the range to offer a complete and comfortable look that she’ll love to wear throughout her busy day.”

A[part from them, Co-chairman of Diane von Furstenberg shares about the main motive behind the collection, saying:

"DVF, like Skechers, gives customers confidence and comfort. With the fashionable yet easy and affordable sneaker and activewear apparel collection, this collaboration will allow the woman InCharge of her life to be InCharge of her health. I couldn’t be more excited for Skechers x DVF!"

The entire collection features the following:

DVF Uno "Beso," which can be availed for $105. DVF Max Cushioning Elite "Multi Kiss," which can be availed for $125. DVF D'Lites "Red Slip," which can be availed for $100. Skechweave Midnight Bomber, which can be availed for $69. Go Sculpt Flare Pant, which can be availed for $49.

The "Lips" pattern is featured across the footwear style's uppers, including the Uno, D'Lites, Max Cushioning Elite running footwear, and Hyper Slide recovery sandals.

The complete apparel line comprises of tees, leggings, shorts, longline bras, racerbacks, and more. One can avail the entire collaborative collection in the retail price range of $24 to $125 via the official e-commerce site of the American footwear label and select retailers now.

Poll : 0 votes