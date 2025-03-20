“I mean he coming for her grand babies” — Netizens react as Tina Knowles seemingly gets back at Kanye West for his remarks about Beyonce’s kids

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, allegedly responded to Kanye West's tweet about her grandkids, Rumi and Sir. According to US Magazine's report, Tina Knowles uploaded a video on her Instagram on March 19 telling a "corny joke." She said,

Ad

"What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y’all know that’s funny!"

The joke is seemingly addressed to Kanye West's meltdown. On March 18, the rapper went on X and verbally attacked multiple artists, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, and their two younger kids, Rumi and Sir. Tina Knowles' post was reuploaded on X by @itsKenBarbie.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One netizen (@Ti_SuchaLady) said Kanye West had it coming when he mentioned Tina Knowles' grandkids. They jokingly said he should watch out for Beyonce's sister, Solange. According to a People Magazine report, Solange hit Jay-Z in an elevator in May 2014 for allegedly cheating on her sister.

"I mean he coming for her grand babies, the gloves are officially off. He betta watch out for Solange," they wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens supported Knowles, saying they would have done the same thing if they were in her position. One netizen (@mztrickalot313) speculated that Kanye West's irate behavior might be due to alleged drug use.

"God got this is an old school HOODOO saying for 'ima put you in a POT and watch your downfall in GODS name.' Get to It Ms.Tina." A netizen wrote on X.

Ad

"He gotta be on something cause nothing else can explain all this irate behavior & disrespect but drugs. I know a powda head when I see one and he sho got the signs." Another X user wrote.

"I’d do the same me and mines too, so go in on ‘em Mama Tina!!" Another netizen added.

Ad

Netizens continued to express their support for Tina Knowles. One (@kylerbelike) said she looked like she had experienced a lot.

"This is that mature woman shade. I love the way she carries!" A netizen wrote.

"You can tell she fed up. This mother has had to endure a lot." Another X user wrote.

"It’s the head shake for me at the “meltdow” part. PERIOD TINAA," another netizen wrote.

Ad

What did Kanye West say about Tina Knowles' grandkids?

Kanye West at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Image via Getty

According to US Magazine's report, Kayne West went on a rant on March 18. He attacked Jay-Z and Beyonce's seven-year-old kids, Rumi and Sir, in a now-deleted tweet, claiming they're hidden away from the media's spotlight because they allegedly have an intellectual disability. West wrote,

Ad

"HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS THEYRE R***RDED NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS SUCH A BLESSING HAVING R***RDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE."

According to the media outlet, the rapper apologized on March 19, stating he loves Jay-Z and Beyonce, and he only tweeted about them because he felt like "the black sheep" in the music industry. He wrote,

Ad

"I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC SH*T."

He also shared that he wanted more support from the couple when he and Kim Kardashian separated. He stated instead, the two allegedly watched him get "run over" by the Kardashians. He wrote,

"I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER. SH*T HURTS SO F*CK BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEEDED THEM IT WAS F*CK ME."

Ad

According to Billboard's report, Tina Knowles will release her memoir, Matriarch, on April 22. She will go on a nine-city book tour with the former First Lady Michelle Obama starting April 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback