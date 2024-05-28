"She was very shy and she got bullied a bit" – Tina Knowles reminisces about Beyoncé's childhood in a candid interview

On May 26, American businesswoman, fashion designer, and philanthropist Tina Knowles shared a clip of her latest interview with Vogue on Instagram, where she got candid about her daughter’s formative years.

She told the magazine how Beyoncé was a “shy” kid and took some time to express herself.

“She was very shy and she got bullied a bit. But the day that she stood up for someone – she didn’t stand up for herself, but she stood up for them,” Tina Knowles reminisced.

Besides talking about Beyoncé's childhood, Tina Knowles also opened up about her other daughter Solange and actress-singer Kelly Rowland who she often regards as her third kid.

Tina Knowles’ “three girls” handled things “differently”

During a recent interview with Vogue, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles talked about her girlhood, and claimed that she was reserved as a kid and was often “bullied” but found the courage and strength to stand up for others, despite being unable to do the same for herself.

“I’m getting emotional talking about it and I couldn’t have been more proud of her,” the House of Dereon founder stated.

Tina Knowles went on to say that her younger daughter Solange was prone towards activism even as a schoolgoer and cited her favorite memory of her.

“Solange was her signing a petition in school. She was only in like 5th grade and she was out getting petitions signed, so she’s always been an activist,” Knowles shared.

She also talked about Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland whom she recognizes as her own daughter and has raised since she was 11 years old, as part of the Knowles family.

"Kelly was always this kid that just tried to protect everybody. I have a memory of her with her best friend Barbara and her being a mediator, and just being this little peacemaker," she recalled.

Tina Knowles’ interview excerpt was shared on her Instagram account. In the caption, she explained how she has always tried to be a parent who understands and respects the differences in all of his children, yet celebrates them equally. She wrote:

"Each child is different! But all so special. I believe kids are born with their personalities. My three girls all handled things very differently. Learn their personalities and respect the individuality. Never compare the negatives, always praise the positive differences, and pay attention to the things that you can brag on about them. They love it and it encourages positive behavior."

Apart from Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly, Tina Knowles also regards her niece Angie Beyince as one of her children. Beyince is a songwriter, music executive, and actress. In this regard, she wrote an open letter in 2015 which was published in Time Magazine saying,

“I gave birth to two of you, but I have four incredible daughters.”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder actress is also a stepmother to actress Bianca Lawson and songwriter-A&R Ricky Lawson, from her second marriage to Richard Lawson.

Earlier this month, Beyoncé's mother appeared on the Naked Beauty podcast and shared how she learned a lot about motherhood from her own mother, whom she credited for teaching her about honoring creativity in self and others, especially her children.