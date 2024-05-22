"She stepped on her dress"— Internet reacts to video of Kelly Rowland scolding a security guard on the Cannes red carpet

On Tuesday, May 21, singer and actress Kelly Rowland walked the red carpet of the ongoing 2024 Cannes Film Festival. However, her arrival video has gone viral for a different reason.

Initially, the Simply Deep songstress posed for the cameras, smiling and waving as she made her way through. But soon, as she began moving up the stairs, she could be seen getting into a seemingly heated exchange with a female security officer.

The staffer held her by the arm and was guiding her away from the crowd into the venue; however, Kelly Rowland stopped midway and appeared to be scolding. While it remains unclear what led the former Destiny's Child member to react the way she did, the video has now garnered traction online.

The video has elicited a wide range of reactions from netizens. Some believe the security guard seemingly stepped on her dress, and in response, Kelly Rowland asked her nicely to take a step back. However, when the former didn’t acknowledge her error, the singer reportedly told her, “Don’t talk to me like that.”

Others think the 43-year-old’s gown accidentally got stuck on the red carpet, which she allegedly blamed on the security officer, who rebuked her.

Here are some of the reactions from X in this regard.

“She stepped on her dress,” a netizen wrote.

“My blood is boiling watching this!! Kelly handled the situation with class!! Security was literally trying to push her up those stairs in heels & dress! Kelly was even nice after she stepped on her dress!” a third one wrote.

Many people criticized the security personnel's behavior, claiming they were rushing Rowland off the red carpet.

“That security guard had no idea who she was rushing off the red carpet. The disrespect… Kelly was NOT having it,” one person wrote.

“Somebody doesn’t know who someone is. Security guard has a chip on her shoulder,” a netizen wrote.

“Security wouldn’t allow her to wave and smile at her fans and tried to rush her up which she took her time. Like women with a lil bit of authority does, the one was upset and tried to challenge her. And Kelly chin checked her,” another person wrote.

Rowland's response did not sit well with some other netizens.

“What makes you think she’s sweet?” an individual asked.

"All year she acting like a diva who's going to tell her she's not like that?" another netizen wrote.

“Actually, she didn’t step on the dress, it snagged on the carpet but she still said, ‘Don’t talk to me like that’”, another person wrote.

So far, the Grammy winner has not issued a public statement on the incident.

Kelly Rowland wore an Anamika Khanna dress on the red carpet of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

On Tuesday, Kelly Rowland walked the red carpet of the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, donning a custom-made, strapless, flowy red gown, made by Indian designer Anamika Khanna.

The sweetheart neckline of her dress complemented her diamond jewelry, including a neckpiece, drop earrings, a stacked bracelet, a few rings, and a bedazzled clutch. She paired her ensemble with silver pumps and wore a sleek, platinum-blond bob.

As per Page Six, Kelly Rowland walked the Cannes red carpet ahead of the premiere of the French-Italian comedy film Marcello Mio, directed by Christophe Honore.