“Kendrick Lamar might as well add this to the next song” — Wack 100 accuses Jim Jones of being a snitch after Florida airport altercation

On My Way To Church fame Jim Jones recently got involved in a scuffle at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, where he was attacked by two men. As per TMZ’s exclusive, dated May 4, 2024, Jones was using the escalator when two white men charged at him, with both parties engaging in a physical altercation.

When the airport security intervened to stop the fight, Jones yelled and said that it was two of those men against him and that they both assaulted him.

While the clip of the same has gone viral and been shared multiple times over X, Cash Jones, aka Wack 100, brought another perspective to the same by sharing a clip of the incident on Instagram on May 5, 2024.

Indicating that Jim Jones was a snitch, Wack 100 wrote in the caption:

“@kendricklamar might as well add this to the next song ‘Telling is Telling.'"

Wack 100's mention of Kendrick Lamar is in context to the ongoing feud between Drake and Lamar, wherein Drizzy accepted in his new song, The Heart Part 6, that he fed fake information to Kendrick and the latter ran with it.

This is not the first time Wack 100 has accused Jim Jones of ratting: Details explored

Post the airport incident, Jim Jones shared an Instagram video saying that the “show must go on” and “life is life”. He also informed his fans that he was going to a night club called Taboo in Miami.

As for Wack 100’s full accusation, when he shared Jones’ airport altercation clip on his Instagram, he mentioned:

“YALL GONE REALLY ACT LIKE YALL DONT HEAR THIS MAN @jimjonescapo [rat]’n . Under No circumstances do we identify or give statement out our mouth. Let the cameras do there jobs."

Wack 100 continued:

"Y’all will get mad cause it’s me but facts is facts this is telling his name will be in a police report with a VERBAL STATEMENT!!”

However, this isn't the first time Wack 100 is dropping snitching allegations on Jim Jones. In an incident that took place in 2021 on the Clubhouse app involving 21 Savage, 6ix9ine, and Wack 100, followed by a heated discussion, 6ix9ine dragged the Brown Bag rapper's name into the same and alleged that Jones was a snitch.

Jones reacted to the drama on Clubhouse by involving Mel Matrix - a member of Nine Trey Gangsta Blood, which is a street gang. Matrix is behind bars owing to 6ix9ine's testimony. After Jones verbally assaulted Wack 100, Wack contended the previous gun case of Jones in Virginia and also stated:

“Ayo, Jim Jones, listen. I don’t know what your issue with me is, bro. The kid the one that called you a snitch. Facts is facts, my n*gga."

In another statement via an Instagram Live on August 7, 2021, Wack 100 also indicated that Jones is running from snitching allegations by using words like "conspiracy" and "wire tapping" as there was an alleged audio leak of Jones asking for 6ix9ine to be violated.

While Wack 100 has addressed his feud with Jim Jones multiple times, he wasn't the only one who commented on Jones' recent airport altercation. Rapper 50 Cent was quick to make a joke about the same as he shared a clip of a 78-year-old boxer training for a fight on Instagram, with the comment:

“Yo the old man from the airport said he gonna see you jimmy."

50 Cent also asked Jones to "stop thinking sh*t sweet" and added an "LOL" to the sentence, suggesting a sarcastic tone.