Who is Cash XO? Security guard shot outside The Weeknd's manager's home

On April 29, a shooting took place outside the house of Cash XO, the talent manager of Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, that left a security guard severely injured.

The incident occurred in the Encino area in Los Angeles and was seemingly part of an attempted home invasion, as per reports from KTTV. Meanwhile, a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) spokesperson offered preliminary details to Complex:

“The victim (M/B/37 years) was inside a guard shack when he heard several gunshots and discovered he had been struck. The suspects (3 M/NFD) fled from the location. LAFD [Los Angeles Fire Department] responded and transported the victim to a local hospital in unknown condition,” the statement read.

Notably, Cash XO was at his home during the shooting but has so far not issued any public statement.

Cash XO is an Iranian-Canadian record producer, music executive, and talent manager. His real name is Amir Esmailian and he is the co-founder of XO Records. The 40-year-old is also the co-manager of The Weeknd, who is the primary artist for the label.

Cash XO has collaborated with several artists, including Beyonce

Born in Tehran, Iran during the Iran-Iraq war, Cash XO’s family emigrated to Ottawa, Canada in the late 1980s where he grew up alongside rapper and XO Records member Belly.

Later, when his friend was signed by CP Music Group, Cash XO too joined the label as its lead of street promotion in 2002. He also began touring with rapper Juelz Santana and co-managed Belly and Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby.

In 2011, while he was in Miami, Florida, his friend Hawk Marley introduced him to the music of The Weeknd. Impressed, Cash moved back to Toronto, Canada, and started co-managing the Starboy crooner.

In 2012, Cash XO, The Weeknd, and Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby co-founded XO Records in collaboration with Republic Records. Since then, the labels have produced all the albums and songs for The Weeknd including Trilogy, Kiss Land, Beauty Behind the Madness, and After Hours among others.

Later, Cash also discovered Toronto-based rapper and record producer Nav and signed him to XO Records. As his co-manager, he helped Nav release his mixtapes and studio albums including Perfect Timing, Bad Habits, Good Intentions, and Emergency Tsunami.

Besides, the XO Records owner also co-wrote Beyonce's song Everything Is Love from the album Friends and earned credits for its lyrics in mid-2018. Amir Esmailian has also produced songs for other artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Gunna, 21 Savage, Offset, Gucci, and the Future.

Cash XO is also the owner of the champagne named Noirblanc which he launched under the house name Xavier D’Orsenac. The talent manager, who once made trading cards for the Canadian Football League as a tween, got his nickname Cash from his childhood friend and future XO member Hawk Marley.

As per the 2017 interview with Chris Martins for Complex, Cash was a driving force behind H&M’s menswear collection and Puma launching the official XO sneakers edition.

Exploring the recent shooting incident near Cash XO’s house

On Monday, 2:30 a.m. local time, three unidentified men shot one of the security guards outside Cash XO’s Encino home at 101 Freeway and White Oak Avenue, during an attempted home invasion.

Currently, the 37-year-old victim is being treated at a nearby hospital, and according to Complex, is in critical condition but is expected to survive. Police are currently investigating the incident.

According to LAPD reports, several 911 calls were made from the area at the time of the shooting, including one from the victim, who claimed that there were three male assailants in hoodies and masks trying to enter Cash’s house.

The offenders eventually fled the scene and the injured security guard was transported to the hospital by first responders, who later underwent surgery. Cash, who was reportedly at his residence at the time along with three others, has not issued a statement yet.

According to Complex, his property is allegedly on the market for $12 million.