"Top gal living downstairs from Queen B" — Internet reacts to Sia addressing rumor she was living in Beyonce's basement

On Wednesday, March 19, @PopCrave posted a video clip of Sia being asked about the craziest humor that she's heard about herself. The 49-year-old responded with the rumor that she lived under Beyoncé's basement.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 732K views, 12K likes, and 1K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Top gal living downstairs from Queen B"

Some netizens remarked about how big Beyoncé's basement could've been.

"Beyoncé’s basement is probably 4 times the size of my house" - commented an X user.

"Honestly, if Sia was living in Beyoncé’s basement, we’d all be low-key jealous." - wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the Unstoppable singer had shown her full face for the first time in this clip, allegedly a remark on her long hatted look.

"That look at the end, she was lying for her life, was Beyoncé behind camera?" - replied a fourth X user.

"streets saying beyonce braided her hair" - posted a fifth one.

"This probably the first time Ive ever seen her full face" - added a sixth netizen.

"No one believes that rumor let’s be fr it’s just a meme" - commented a seventh one.

Sia gave birth to her third child earlier this month

Sia's response to the craziest rumor about her went viral after news of her third child spread. She welcomed a son, Somersault Wonder Bernad, in March 2024 with her now-separated husband, Daniel Bernad.

Per Billboard, Furler has cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind her divorce in the filing. The Bird Set Free singer is also seeking sole custody of her 11-month-old child while asking the court not to award any spousal payments to Bernad.

Before Somersault, Sia has adopted two sons. Talking about the decision in an interview with Vogue Australia, the Thunderclouds singer said she was inspired by a documentary about the foster care system, where she first saw one of her sons. Furler said:

"I was like: ‘What? Like, he doesn’t have anybody. Oh my god. I’m going to find him and I’m going to be his mummy.' And so that’s what I did."

The 49-year-old also adopted the boy's cousin and close friend upon his insistence. Then speaking about her future plans, She also disclosed:

"The next thing I’m planning to do is foster actual infants. Maybe [their mother] is drug-addicted and then I could help look after them until, you know, their mum can get back on the wagon or an adoptive home is found. If I can do that then I think I’ll feel like I’m superhuman."

Furler has released ten studio albums so far, with her latest one coming out in May last year, titled Reasonable Woman. The album consists of 15 tracks, with some of them featuring Labrinth, Kyle Minogue, and Paris Hilton.

Sia has been married twice, first to filmmaker Erik Anders. They stayed married for two years before divorce in 2019. In 2022, Furler married Dan Bernad. The two have separated earlier this month.

