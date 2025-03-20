How many children does Sia have? Singer's family explored as she files for divorce from Daniel Bernad

Sia has initiated divorce proceedings from Daniel Bernad, after nearly two years since they tied the knot. In May 2023, months after the singer was legally married to her now estranged husband, they had an intimate, candlelit ceremony with only six guests invited. They held it at Villa Olivetta, an estate owned by fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in Portofino, Italy.

However, per the recent court documents, cited by People in a Wednesday, March 19, 2025, article, the separation was fairly recent, with the date listed as March 18, 2025. The Australian singer-songwriter filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the end of their marriage.

Sia has three children, two of which she adopted as teenage boys before marrying Bernad. Meanwhile, she shares an 11-month-old baby named Somersault Wonder Bernard with her ex-husband.

In line with her divorce filing, Sia has requested the court to grant her legal and physical custody of their baby but is willing to give Bernad visitation rights. She's also asked the court to prevent her estranged husband from asking for spousal support.

Sia's parenthood journey explored amid her divorce from her husband

Sia first became a mom, something that she said she had always wanted to be after she adopted two teenage boys in 2019. At the time, they were both 18 years old and were about to age out of the foster care system. She shared her journey in a profile by InStyle, published in 2020.

The Australian singer-songwriter revealed that watching Foster, HBO's 2016 documentary about the foster care system, urged her to adopt and finally become a parent. Initially, she was only planning to adopt one boy and she was able to because he was already 18 years old.

However, he reportedly asked her if his "cousin Che," who was also in the group home with him, could also come live with them.

Sia shared that she told her adopted son, "Sure," because she had two spare bedrooms. At the time, she said that she had never met the other boy but that both moved in with her that evening. She later found out that the two boys weren't actually biological cousins, but friends, but that she welcomed both, saying that she "felt so blessed to have both."

Sia also told InStyle that while she didn't plan on adopting Che in the beginning, she "realized over the past year that Che was meant to be [her] son too." While she was "blessed" with two boys, the singer-songwriter said that her parenthood journey wasn't an easy one.

She was previously married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, and they experienced "unexplained fertility issues." Although she told InStyle that they were able to get embryos after "a lot of IVF," they weren't able to use them because they broke up.

Meanwhile, during her marriage to Daniel Bernad, they had a child together. Per the recent divorce filing, she gave birth to her third baby, on March 27, 2024.

Sia was married to Erik Anders Lang for a little over two years, which ended in 2016.

