"POWERFUL TRIO"- Fans ecstatic as SEVENTEEN's S.Coups, BLACKPINK's Jennie & Lisa pose together at Met Gala

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups with BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa at the 2025 Met Gala sent the K-pop fandom into a frenzy. On May 5, 2025, S.Coups and Lisa made their Met Gala debut, while Jennie returned for her third year, grabbing fans' attention online.

Many fans desired interaction between the BLACKPINK members and the SEVENTEEN leader. Initially, images of Jennie and S.Coups circulated online, and as a picture of Lisa with the two started making the rounds, fans could not contain their excitement.

Besides Lisa and Jennie, Rosé also made a comeback at the fashion extravaganza. However, the Rosie singer was not seen with the three K-pop singers, leaving fans wanting more. According to fans, it was a rare occasion for S.Coups to interact with other artists in the industry; they were delighted to see him with Jennie and Lisa.

"POWERFUL TRIO," a fan said.

"Its not a common occurrence to see scoups with other idols so seeing him with lisa and jennie ??? thats so surreal to me ! i really thought this was edited," a fan added.

"Met gala is truly the gift that keeps on giving cause literally when the hell would scoups of all ppl have taken a photo with them otherwise," a user mentioned.

Fans continued to show their enthusiasm and shared their love for the trio.

"THIS HAPPENED FOR ME BRUHHH IDC I KEEP ON WINNING FIRST AESPATEEN CRUMBS AND NOW SVTPINK CRUMBS I LOVE MY LIFEE," a netizen reacted.

"OH MY GOD SCOUPS WITH LISA AND JENNIE IN ONE FRAME ! WE’RE GETTING MORE SVTPINK INTERACTIONS ! WE FREAKING CHEERED," a user stated.

"We can't even call this SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK crumbs. This is a quarter of a loaf of bread," a fan mentioned.

Fans expressed their happiness over this interaction between the 3rd generation K-pop idols.

"Is dis a dream??? My 3rd gen faves in the same frame??," a user commented.

"It looks like a period drama ! Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 type of vibe!," a fan stated.

"This is what i meant when i said i love women and scoups," another user commented.

A close look at the 2025 Met Gala outfits of SEVENTEEN's S.Coups, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and Lisa

On May 5, 2025, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups turned heads with his custom-made, all-gray asymmetrical suit by Boss at the Met Gala. The leader exuded charm and a powerful aura through the oversized ensemble as the global ambassador of Boss.

Notably, his partnership with the German brand was confirmed on April 22, 2025. The design of the suit was inspired by traditional Korean style, seamlessly blending into this year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Moreover, his dusty blue hair only added depth to the look.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Jennie made her third appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. The Ruby singer wore Chanel as the ambassador of the French brand. She donned a black tuxedo, blending a gown with a one-piece suit on the inside. Jennie enhanced her look with the iconic Chanel pearls and a white flower on the upper suit. Exhibiting Chanel's classic vintage style from the 1930s, she also wore a black hat.

Expand Tweet

Lisa, the maknae of BLACKPINK, made her gala debut in a striking Louis Vuitton design, wearing a full black bodysuit paired with a broderie blazer. Upon closer inspection of her ensemble, the brand's iconic logo is prominently printed across the outfit. Lisa accessorized with a gold chain and pearl beads around her waist, completing the look with the classic LV insignia bag.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa were spotted heading to the Met Gala after-party in new outfits. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups shared his plans to eat Korean food after the event through Weverse.

