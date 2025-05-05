"svtpink crumbs????"— Fans react as SEVENTEEN's S.Coups & BLACKPINK's Jennie rumored to attend the 2025 Met Gala

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups and BLACKPINK's Jennie are rumored to attend the 2025 Met Gala, creating much anticipation among K-pop fans. Recently, S.Coups was allegedly spotted entering The Mark Hotel in New York, where many celebrities were reportedly seen staying during previous galas. Notably, BLACKPINK's Jennie was also reportedly filmed entering the same hotel.

The clips and videos shared by fanbases @blinksunitedtwt and @svtpopbase went viral on social media, sparking curiosity among fans. With the videos circulating, many people have speculated that the two K-pop idols will be seen at the Gala on May 5, 2025. However, this has not been officially confirmed by their respective agencies.

The rumors have further fueled enthusiasm among fans as they share their thoughts on social media. Many fans expressed their wish to see S.Coups and Jennie in the same frame for a photo or interaction at the 2025 Met Gala.

"Should I take this as svtpink crumbs????," a fan said.

"GIVE US SCOUPS AND JENNIE MET GALA PIC PLZ," a fan added.

"God please jennie and scoups met gala interaction and ill shut up forever," a user said.

Fans were surprised to hear reports of the S.Coups, Jennie, and Rosé staying at the same hotel.

"Some members of lisa's team were also on their way to nyc and some are already there…. PLEASE give us some svtpink crumbs," a fan stated.

"Scoups, jennie, and rosé all in one place for the met gala this is what i call svtpink crumbs," a user commented.

"WHAT THE FUDGE ?!?!? ROSÈ ,JENNIE AND SCOUPS AHH THE TRIO WE NEVER EXPECTED," another fan commented.

Fans hoped for an interaction between the three K-pop idols—

"The chances of getting svtpink crumbs are low but never zero," a netizen mentioned.

"OMG SEUNGCHEOL IS ALSO AT THE SAME HOTEL FOR MET GALA. JENNIE IS ALSO THERE. GIVE US THE SVTPINK CRUMBS FOR MET GALA YALL," a fan wrote.

SEVENTEEN'S S.Coups' ambassadorship with BOSS, while BLACKPINK's Jennie's previous Met Gala looks explored

On April 22, 2025, BOSS shared a picture featuring SEVENTEEN's leader S.Coups, announcing him as their new brand ambassador. According to Fashion Network, the brand, in a statement, shared their thoughts on partnering with the SEVENTEEN rapper—

“Sophisticated aesthetic and presence align naturally with the Boss identity, making the partnership a seamless reflection of shared values,”

S.Coups also opened up about the collaboration and said—

“To me, Boss represents the ultimate in style, elegance, and self-determination. These are values that resonate deeply with me and help to drive my success in my musical career. I look forward to bringing my energy and love of fashion to this exciting collaboration.”

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Jennie of BLACKPINK has been known as Chanel's brand ambassador since 2017. The Ruby singer made her Met Gala debut in 2023, donning a 1990 Chanel dress that exuded a classic vintage vibe. This look was recreated from Karl Lagerfeld’s 1990 Autumn/Winter collection.

In 2024, she made her second appearance at the gala wearing a custom-designed mini dress by Alaïa, which was reported to be 13 meters long, entirely in Yves Klein blue, designed by Pieter Mulier.

This would mark S.Coups' first appearance and Jennie's third appearance if they confirm their attendance at the 2025 Met Gala on May 5.

