"Damn YG for limiting her potential"- Internet divided as 2NE1’s Dara reveals how the label restricted BLACKPINK Lisa's mic usage

2NE1’s Dara shared YG Entertainment’s restrictions on BLACKPINK’s Lisa's vocal usage, sparking criticism against the agency. On March 22, the audition episode of the survival program Under Fifteen was released on CReA STUDIO's YouTube channel.

Trainee Anyapan from Thailand gained the panel's attention for her energetic performance of Lisa's ROCKSTAR. Sandara Park, or Dara, recalled a memory from YG Entertainment’s monthly evaluation about her junior trainees.

She remembered YG Ent restricted Lisa from using her full potential vocals and asked her to not turn the mic on. She further explained that this was her vocals outshining other trainees. Dara said,

“I remember when I was with BLACKPINK friends, before their debut, during their monthly evaluation; I was there once. Watching each of them perform on stage. These days everyone uses a mic, right? Yeah, they told Lisa not to turn her mic on because her voice was so powerful.”

Dara further praised Anyapan, and talking about her performance, she said,

“It feels exactly like watching Lisa back then.”

As the clips went viral on social media, fans were convinced that YG Entertainment allegedly restricted her vocal usage not only during the trainee days but also seemingly throughout her time in the agency. They took to X to share their thoughts and options on YG Entertainment.

"Damn YG for limiting her potential," a fan said.

"Is that why YG trained her to be a rapper so they could bury her vocals and brainwash kpop stans into thinking she can't sing? Cause lilies already know that she can definitely sing, especially when she uses her chest voice," a fan added.

"Told her to turn the mic off because her voice was so powerful, told her to hold back during group dances so the skill difference wouldn't be ruining the group dance performance, didn't give her main rapper position because she already had a main one. LALISA A TRUE ACE," a user stated.

On the other hand, netizens criticized mentioning the ROCKSTAR singer's lip sync allegations in the past.

"Just because Lisa's voice is powerful doesn't mean she's got a great singing voice lol the way Lisa's fans are acting like Dara praised her having great vocals or it was proof she's mistreated is funny," a netizen stated.

"Lol the bf must have paid Dara. Imagine how tired we are," a user wrote.

"Now she even not turning on when it's needed," a netizen mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Lisa faced lip-syncing allegations for her 97th Academy Awards performance

On March 2, 2025, BLACKPINK rapper Lisa made history at the Oscars, becoming the first K-pop idol to perform at the cinema award show. Lisa dropped her solo album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025. She performed the pre-release song Born Again from the album featuring Doja Cat and Raye on the stage of the 97th Academy Awards.

However, the performance was hit with massive backlash from netizens online as many accused the BLACKPINK member of lip-syncing. Netizens noticed that Lisa allegedly did not showcase her vocals and expressed their disappointment in her. Notably, she has been accused of lip-syncing on multiple occasions in the past. Lisa's performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2024 Global Citizen Festival of lip-syncing.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Lisa also made her Hollywood acting debut on February 16, 2025, through the HBO Max drama The White Lotus, written and directed by Mike White. Lisa depicted the character of Mook, who is a health mentor at The White Lotus in Thailand. The White Lotus is available for streaming on Prime Video in some regions.

