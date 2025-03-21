"The Undisputed 4th Gen King!"- Fans celebrate as Stray Kids' Felix becomes 1st K-soloist to top Billboard LyricFind U.S Chart with LiSA's 'ReawakeR’

Stray Kids’ Felix became the first and only Korean solo artist to rank number 1 on the Billboard LyricFind U.S. chart with his solo song ReawakeR with LiSA. On March 5, 2025, Japanese singer LiSA dropped her latest EP ReawakeR alongside the title track of the same name, featuring Felix.

The song charted #1 on the Billboard LyricFind U.S. chart according to the March 22, 2025 week. This not only makes him the first K-soloist to reach the milestone but also, overall, the third K-pop artist after BTS and FIFTY FIFTY to do so.

As the news started circulating online, Stray Kids fans could not hold back their excitement and rejoiced on social media.

"the undisputed 4th Gen King!,” a fan said.

"This is what you call I M P A C T. Felix moved to Korea to pursue a music career and I’m so proud of all he has accomplished. Bigger and better things for him to come and we will always be here cheering him on," a fan added.

"He did an excellent job, I hope he will have many more solo projects in the future," a user stated.

Stray Kids fans continued to celebrate Felix's latest achievement.

"Felix is absolutely smashing it in both fashion and music. His impact is undeniable. 4th gen king," a fan mentioned.

"I'm very happy for your achievements. You deserve it. It took a while, but your time has come. Never lose your essence, because it was what made you conquer the world. Fly, my prince," another fan reacted.

"Being a Felix stan is so good. Every day a new achievement to celebrate. I’m still not over his second catwalk, unfair being the most streamed bside, his new vogue photoshoot and now this?! His impact is undeniable," a user added.

"Huge congrats our Lix. Yhank you for your hardwork. You deserve all this our sunshine," a user commented

"are we surprised?… Recordbreaker is his other middle name," A fan said.

"WOW whether in music or fashion, Felix’s achievements just keep coming endlessly my Superstar, Global Icon, 4th gen King, Felix Yongbok Lee," A fan mentioned.

Stray Kids drops Mixtape: DominATE with members’ unit songs

On Friday, March 21, JYP Entertainment boy group Stray Kids dropped their latest mini album titled ‘Mixtape: dominATE.’ The album includes the Korean version of their Japanese song GIANT. It also includes duo unit songs like Burnin' Tires by Changbin and I.N, ESCAPE by Bang Chan & Hyunjin, and CINEMA by Lee Know & Seungmin.

Meanwhile, Felix joined forces with his fellow bandmate Han for their song Truman, which is known to be co-written by Felix, Han, PEACH. L, and Vendors (Helixx). Notably, the Stray Kids member mentioned the popular F1 racer Charles Leclerc representing Ferrari, and this gained attention from fans and netizens.

The lyrics are:

“Working our way up, we go (Go). Cooking up races, I know that we are taking our time like Charles Leclerc (Woo).”

In other news, Stray Kids, who are currently on their <dominATE> world tour, are all set to kick off the Latin American leg of the tour with two sold-out shows at the Estadio Bicentenario La Florida in Santiago, Chile, on March 27 and 28, 2025.

The group will further perform in different cities like São Paulo, San Francisco, Atlanta, Toronto, Amsterdam, and more.

