“A hatchet buried. We love to see it”- Netizens react as Rihanna and Ciara reunite at the Met Gala over a decade after their social media feud

Rihanna and Ciara sparked reconciliation rumors after posing together at the 2025 Met Gala. The interaction marked their first public reunion since a 2011 Twitter feud, with Ciara placing her hand on Rihanna’s baby bump during the event. @PopBase took to X to share the same, prompting several tweets enjoying the reunion.

Fans of Rihanna and Ciara were quick to react to the latest development, as one X user commented:

“A hatchet buried. We love to see it.”

"They’ve come full circle," commented another user.

The singers’ 2011 dispute resurfaced online after the gala, with users posting screenshots of Rihanna and Ciara's past disputes on Twitter (now X), including Riri’s “#letsmakeup” and Ciara’s call to chat privately.

"I can only think of this," tweeted a user, posting a screenshot of their Twitter feud back in 2011.

"I wonder if they ever lol about this," wrote a netizen, posting another screenshot of their feud.

"This is all i’m thinking about rn," stated another user with an attached screenshot.

"Cardi and nicki next," said one person.

As per E! News on May 6, 2025, the tension between the two singers began in 2011 when Ciara discussed an awkward encounter with Rihanna on E!’s Fashion Police, stating it "wasn’t the most pleasant" run-in.

Rihanna then responded sarcastically on Twitter (now X), igniting a brief exchange by tweeting:

“My bad Ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme.”

The pair later apologized publicly, with Rihanna writing:

“Ciara baby, I love u girl! U hurt my feelings real bad on TV! I'm heartbroken! That's y I retaliated this way! So sorry! #letsmakeup.”

Ciara accepted the apology by tweeting:

"Rhi u know its always been love since day 1! Doing shows/everything. you threw me off in that party! Apology accepted. Let's chat in person.”

More about Rihanna and Ciara’s interaction at the Met Gala

At the 2025 Met Gala, themed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the singers posed inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Ciara’s hand on Rihanna’s pregnancy bump became a focal point, with fans celebrating the moment as "a hatchet buried." Meanwhile, neither has publicly addressed their latest interaction, but their relaxed demeanor contrasted with past tensions.

Rihanna, 37, announced her third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky at the May 5 gala, where she wore a Marc Jacobs gray bustier and black skirt. On the other hand, Ciara opted for a LaQuan Smith black-and-silver floor-length dress.

Rihanna’s last Met Gala appearance was in 2023, while Ciara attended the 2024 event with husband Russell Wilson. Both Rihanna and Ciara have focused on family and business ventures recently; Rihanna expanded Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, while Ciara released music and parenting content.

The 2025 Met Gala’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, centered on Black dandyism and menswear, curated by Andrew Bolton. Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion, the exhibition explored Black style’s evolution from the 18th century to modern-day suiting.

While Rihanna and Ciara’s reunion aligned with the event’s celebration of Black influence, their interaction became a talking point amid broader sartorial showcases.

