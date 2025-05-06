"How is that top staying up" — Lorde's nearly topless 2025 Met Gala Look leaves the internet confused

Lorde finally returned to the Met Gala on Monday (May 5), marking an end to her four-year hiatus. The 28-year-old singer was seen sporting a custom Thom Browne look, with a matching silver suit jacket and maxi skirt.

Ad

Previously having attended the Met in 2021, fans were thrilled to see the Grammy-winner step out on The Metropolitan Museum of Art's blue carpet in New York City this week. Her look showcases her unique take on the night's theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style".

Ad

Trending

Before appearing at the 2025 Met Gala, Lorde uploaded a video to Instagram sharing her fresh look for the prestigious event, captioning her post "Hide your forks".

Her "gravity-defying ensemble," designed by renowned American menswear fashion designer, Thom Browne. The custom tailored set comprised of a corseted skirt and a backless satin bandeau top, matched with a mix of diamond and silver jewelry.

Glamour Magazine's latest report on Lorde's Met Gala appearance suggests the design incorporates an "extra-sticky mechanism" to ensure her bandeau remains secure throughout the night.

Ad

Lorde's Met Gala appearance generated significant attention online, with popular media outlets, like Pop Crave, reposting her Thom Browne look on the blue carpet to X (formerly Twitter).

One individual responded to the post, questioning how the singer's bandeau was made to "stay up."

Expand Tweet

Ad

More reactions followed from fans sharing praise for the singer-songwriter's Met Gala appearance.

"The Queen!! That’s a stunning gown!!," a fan said.

"Lorde at the Met Gala, Always a statement can’t wait to see her look," said another.

"I feel like she shows up every few years, does the celebrity thing for like 3 months, then disappears back into obscurity and lives a normal life. That's a great way to not go crazy in Hollywood. "See y'all in 2028" headahh," another claimed.

Ad

Many were seen sharing their surprise at her "floating bandeau," suggesting the use of tape in its design.

"Left over piece of cloth in use," one user said.

"Industrial strength elegance, brought to you by aisle 9 and a roll of silver Duck Tape," another claimed.

"Didn’t know duct tape was the hot accessory this season," a user suggested.

Ad

Everything we know about Lorde's upcoming fourth album 'Virgin'

Last week, the New Zealand artist took to social media to announce the forthcoming release of her fourth studio album, Virgin, which is scheduled to hit streaming platforms on June 27, 2025.

Lorde's upcoming Virgin album marks her first solo LP since 2021's Solar Power, which debuted at No.5 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Her fourth studio album was teased several times since 2023 via newsletters, interviews, and social media posts.

Ad

"THE COLOUR OF THE ALBUM IS CLEAR. LIKE BATHWATER, WINDOWS, ICE, SPIT. FULL TRANSPARENCY. THE LANGUAGE IS PLAIN AND UNSENTIMENTAL. THE SOUNDS ARE THE SAME WHEREVER POSSIBLE. I WAS TRYING TO SEE MYSELF, ALL THE WAY THROUGH," she writes in an email newsletter.

She continued by explaining that her upcoming album came about while she was trying to document her femininity, before highlighting why she's "proud and scared" of her new Virgin LP, stating:

Ad

"I WAS TRYING TO MAKE A DOCUMENT THAT REFLECTED MY FEMININITY: RAW, PRIMAL, INNOCENT, ELEGANT, OPENHEARTED, SPIRITUAL, MASC. I’M PROUD AND SCARED OF THIS ALBUM. THERE’S NOWHERE TO HIDE. I BELIEVE THAT PUTTING THE DEEPEST PARTS OF OURSELVES TO MUSIC IS WHAT SETS US FREE."

Ad

Lorde seemingly initiated the rollout for Virgin, last month, with the release of her lead single What Was That. The record was teased on TikTok on April 9, before officially hitting all streaming platforms on April 24.

She also uploaded an official music video for What Was That on her YouTube channel, alongside it's streaming drop. The visuals have garnered over 3 million views since its release.

According to writer credits on What Was That, Lorde seemingly teamed up with producers Jim-E Stack, Daniel Nigro, and others. The record marks one of the 11 tracks that will included on Virgin's official tracklist.

Ad

Most recently, Lorde had teamed up with 2025 Grammy-winning artist - Charli XCX, for a remix of a record titled Girl, So Confusing.

The record was released in October 2024, as part of the tracklist for Charli's BRAT deluxe album titled Brat and it's completely different but also still brat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More