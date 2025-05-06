"You need Ye to style you for this sh*t" — Akademiks calls out Pusha T's 2025 Met Gala look 

On Monday, May 5, 2025, Pusha T, born Terrence LeVarr Thornton, walked the red carpet in a striped burgundy Louis Vuitton suit bedecked with crystals, especially around the shoulder area, coupled with flared trousers. The Trouble on My Mind rapper was returning to the red carpet for a third time.

Ad

The same day, DJ Akademiks posted a reaction video for the Met Gala looks of hip-hop celebrities. Commenting on Pusha T's ensemble, Akademiks said:

"Yo, Pusha, hang on out here, bro. What type of suit is this? This is why you need Ye in your life... You need Ye, bro. This was not it. You need Ye to style you for this sh*t, bro."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

When asked about his jacket by a representative from The Hollywood Report at the Met Gala, Pusha T said:

"You know, this is an LV. It is so on-brand for me. Little flurries all around... We celebrating Black dandyism."

When asked about which afterparty Pusha T was expecting to visit after the Met Gala, the Nosetalgia rapper responded that he was looking forward to playing Uno with his "homeboys".

Ad

Pusha T became a House Ambassador at Louis Vuitton last year

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pusha T's Louis Vuitton outfit at the Met Gala comes nearly a year after the Diet Coke rapper was announced the House Ambassador of the luxury fashion house. LV announced the news in a press release (posted on July 8, 2024), writing:

"His ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing the Maison’s own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture."

Ad

The announcement came a year after Pusha debuted a new Clipse song at the LV Men's Spring-Summer Show in Paris.

Besides the Call My Bluff rapper, the other musicians who have been named House Ambassadors for LV, including Felix, BTS's J-Hope, GOT7's BamBam and Jackson Wang, Stray Kids' Felix.

Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the Met Gala

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides Pusha T, Rihanna was another artist who made headlines at the Met Gala. The Umbrella singer was the last attendee to arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, dressed in a pinstripe Marc Jacobs ensemble that accentuated her baby bump.

Meanwhile, her partner, A$AP Rocky, was a co-chair at the event and arrived hours earlier in a self-designed outfit. Rocky referenced Eddie Murphy's 1989 classic Harlem Nights as an inspiration for his outfit, which he accessorized with an umbrella and red-soled Christian Louboutin shoes.

Ad

The couple already shares two sons together, RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023.

Other artists who made a show-stopping entrance at the Met Gala include Diana Ross in a long-train jacket with the names of her children and grandchildren engraved on it, Chappell Roan in a patchwork hot pink ensemble sourced from eBay, Kim Kardashian in a croc-embossed leather gown, and Zendaya in a Louis Vuitton cream suit.

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which explored the history of Black dandyism and inspired the 2025 spring exhibition of the same name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More