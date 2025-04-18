"Push really missing that ye production" — Internet reacts to Pusha T and Jadakiss' "Danger Danger" music video 

Hip-hop heavyweights Pusha T and Jadakiss have dropped their gritty new visual for Danger Danger, and fans are reacting to the raw bars and street-soaked aesthetic.

Ad

On April 18, 2025, the two hip-hop icons joined forces and released a new music video on the YouTube channel GODFATHERHARLEMVEVO. Many users on X reflected on the video, suggesting that Pusha T might be missing his collaborative days with Kanye West, as they had teamed up extensively in the past.

"Push really missing that ye production," one commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Some users on X suggested that the collaborative song was "heat," while others indicated that this was the kind of music and rap they had been waiting for.

"This sh*t is heat. they both murdered that sh*t," a user commented.

"This the rap I been waiting for," another commented.

"Pusha def went crazy," a third wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, some users on X expressed that they did not enjoy the song, suggesting they did not like death raps. Others mentioned that Swizz Beatz's verses did not entertain them.

"Maybe I'm just getting old…the murder death raps ain't doing nothing for me these days…been hearing this since the 90s…at some point they gotta evolve the content," a netizen commented.

Ad

"They knew what would happen if they put Swizz "verse" on the end," another wrote.

"Not even finished with the song and Swizz already ruined the record, man nobody trying to hear you rap," a third commented.

Danger Danger music video released by Pusha T and Jadakiss through Epic Records label

Jadakiss (Image via Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The music video for Danger Danger, a collaborative effort by Pusha T, Jadakiss, and Swizz Beatz, was released on YouTube on Friday, April 18, 2025. It runs for over three minutes and is presented in a black-and-white theme. The video opens with Swizz Beatz rapping while the other two artists are seen vibing to the song. The opening verses by Beatz can be read as —

Ad

"Danger, danger, money on his head top / It's danger, danger, money on his head top / Murder on my mind, one at a time / I don't give a f*ck, you can put him in the line / He's in danger, danger, money on his head top / It's danger, danger, money on his head top," Swizz Beatz rapped.

Ad

Ad

About 90 seconds into the song, Jadakiss, who goes by the name Jason Terrance Phillips, takes over and begins rapping. He appears fully dressed in leather, sporting oversized sunglasses as he delivers his verse. The lyrics can be interpreted as follows —

"I can put him on I'd rather get him gone / I won't be satisfied until his body's on the lawn / Talking to the feds, honey's in the bed / Murder on my mind, but there's money on his head," the New York rapper rapped.

Ad

Pusha T delivered the song's third verse, suggesting not to follow others mindlessly, particularly if their path and actions are beneath their dignity. Part of Pusha T's verse can be read as —

"When they follow the leader, some things are beneath you / We don't touch the crumbs on the table, that's for the leeches / Heard you rappers is robbin' Paul to pay Peter / Couldn't imagine waitin' to turn 50 to sell reefer," Pusha rapped.

Ad

The track was released by Epic Records. The music video debuted unexpectedly, and so far, neither artist has publicly commented on the release or suggested whether more music is on the way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alishba Memon Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres. Know More