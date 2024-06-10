How many children does Swizz Beatz have? Record producer celebrates with son Nasir Dean after their show bagged an Emmy

Swizz Beatz recently took to Instagram to celebrate the Emmy win of his series, Drive With Swizz Beatz. The Hulu series explores the American rapper's love for cars and stars him and his son Nasir Dean.

Nasir Dean and Swizz Beatz released the Hulu show last year. In the show, they visit several automobile-related locations and examine their car culture. The father-son duo also unites two rival car clubs in the end. In the caption of his Instagram post, Beatz wrote:

"We did it wow. It’s one thing to win a Emmy but to win one with your son is next level."

Nasir Dean is the eldest child of Beatz and his wife Alicia Keys. Swizz Beatz has 5 children. Egypt Daoud and Genesis Ali with his wife Alicia Keys, and Prince Nasir Dean, Kasseem Jr., and Nicole from his previous relationships.

Swizz Beatz's family explored

Swizz Beatz married Alicia Keys in 2010, and the couple share two children together. Egypt Daoud Dean (13) is Swizz and Keys' first child together and was born on October 14, 2010.

According to his father, Egypt is a 'mastermind of a creative' and has inherited the talents of both his parents. Besides being a skilled piano player, he is a creative songwriter and even received producer credit in Kendrick Lamar's 2016 album Untitled Mastermind when Egypt was just 6.

However, Egypt doesn't want to follow in the footsteps of his parents and wants to be a basketball player instead. On The Jennifer Hudson Show in April 2023, he stated:

"Well, I love music, but I don't really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player."

Genesis Ali (9) is the second-born child of Keys and Beatz. Born on December 27, 2014, Genesis is reportedly a huge Taylor Swift fan. The two first met in 2019 when he was just four years old. Alicia Keys even joked about the interaction in her acceptance speech after winning the iHeartRadio Music's Innovator Award. She joked:

"Actually, my son Genesis is maybe trying to take Taylor out later tonight."

While, Swizz Beatz and singer Jahna Sebastian had daughter Nicole Dean (16) on May 22, 2008. She is often seen with her father at events like the launch of the Bally x Swizz Beatz Collection in London.

Kasseem Dean Jr. (17) (also called KJ) is Beatz's second eldest son welcomed with his ex-wife Mashonda Tifere. He was born on December 22, 2006. The 17-year-old is a track and field champion at his school and also recorded the lowest 300-meter hurdle time in their school's history, as per Beatz's Instagram post.

Beatz's eldest son is Prince Nasir Dean. The 23-year-old is following in his father's footsteps and producing music under the moniker Note Marcato.

He has also forayed into acting and has been cast in Change It To The Game alongside Dr. Dre's son, Curtis Young, and Snoop Dog's son, Julian Broadus. He reportedly went viral in 2020 when he went to the Grammy Awards with a skeleton painted on his face.

Swizz Beatz and Nasir Dean on their vision behind Drive With Swizz

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment published on November 16, 2023, Beatz and Nasir Dean opened up about Drive With Swizz Beatz. The rapper and producer explained that the show isn't just about 'flashy cars and expensive cars.'

According to him, the show explores car communities and other things not expected from a quintessential creative on 'flashy cars'. He said:

"I knew that I didn't want it to just be about flashy cars and expensive cars, I wanted to do something that brought in community, brought in family, brought in the things that you would never expect."

Beatz explained that the show was like a guide for future car collectors on how to navigate through a life surrounded by automobiles.