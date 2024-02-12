"About to throw hands": Hilarious Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz memes erupt in wake of viral Usher Superbowl hug video

R&B and pop singer, songwriter, and dancer Usher took to the stage on Sunday, February 11 during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Usher began his performance with his hit songs Caught Up, U Don’t Have to Call, Love in This Club, and Nice & Slow among others. He was soon joined by his first guest, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, who was donning a rhinestone-encrusted red corseted bodysuit.

While singing their 2004 blockbuster song My Boo, Usher wrapped his arms around Alicia from behind, while she was seen leaning back into him and laughing.

The duo’s cozy performance has now sparked hilarious reactions among netizens. In this regard, an X user with the handle @RealJA17 commented under @ComplexMusic’s tweet sharing the video of the show.

The user made fun of Alicia Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz and said he would “throw hands” at the Here I Stand singer for hugging his wife.

“A better man than me”: Internet engages in a meme fest in the wake of Usher and Alicia Keys' Super Bowl performance

During the halftime of Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Usher rose to the stage to entertain the live audience as well as over 100 million Americans watching the live game on television.

Dressed in a white diamond-studded blazer and pants, Usher started performing solo but was soon joined by the likes of Lil Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., and Alicia Keys. However, it is his performance with the No One songstress that is now breaking the internet.

The two R&B hitmakers performed their 2004 blockbuster song My Boo which charted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 following its release two decades ago.

During the performance, The Climax singer was seen embracing Alicia from behind, while the latter acknowledged the hug and let out a playful laugh. In the wake of their cozying up, netizens are now engaging in a meme fest saying how Alicia’s record producer, rapper, DJ, and songwriter husband Swizz Beatz would react to the singer getting close to his wife during the Super Bowl Finals.

Here are some of the wild reactions from X:

Alicia Keys and the My Way crooner also performed a brief rendition of the former’s If I Ain’t Got You.

Meanwhile, Usher is set to appear next on his Past Present Future tour. He will hit the road on August 20 starting with Washington D.C. and followed by Brooklyn, Atlanta, Inglewood, and other venues comprising of a total 44 shows, as per Billboard.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been married since 2010 and share two sons, Egypt and Genesis. As per Stylecaster, Swizz Beatz took to his Instagram Story and shared many photos of Alicia performing at the Super Bowl.

The media source also reported that Beatz and his two kids were there in the stadium on Sunday cheering for Keys.

