"Sometimes a jacket is just a jacket": Alicia Keys paragliding post controversy explained as Hamas colors claim surfaces 

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist Alicia Keys took to her Instagram account on October 16 to post an image of herself wearing a green leather jacket. The caption of the post read:

“Question: What would you do if you weren’t afraid of anything???? Tell me your truth…I’ve had my eyes on paragliding [rolling eyes emoticon].”

However, as soon as the post became viral, many Instagram users deemed it insensitive and hinted that the word “paragliding” used by Alicia Keys was a direct reference to “paragliders,” which was used by the Hamas group to launch a surprise attack on Israeli soil on October 7. Others even implied that Keys wore green in solidarity with the Hamas group.

Expand Tweet

In the face of the outrage, Alicia Keys deleted her post and issued a short statement on Instagram Story clarifying that her paragliding post was completely unrelated to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and further added how she condemned all kinds of violence.

“I pray for and stand for peace.”

Amid this controversy, fans of the songstress came to her defense, stating neither paragliding nor wearing the color green indicated that Alicia Keys was pro-Hamas. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @StopAntisemites’ tweet.

Expand Tweet

Netizens have mixed reactions to Alicia Keys’ latest Instagram post

In the wake of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, singer Alicia Keys posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a green jacket and stating in her caption that she went paragliding as she wanted to try out something without any fear.

However, social media users may have taken the post out of context and implied that Alicia Keys wore green to show her support for the Hamas group. Not only that, but some even said that she used the term “paragliding” in reference to the use of paragliders by the Hamas to infiltrate Israel.

Expand Tweet

This triggered a controversy and forced Keys to delete her post. However, she followed it up by issuing a clarification on Instagram Story, saying she prayed for and sought peace.

“The post I shared earlier was COMPLETELY unrelated in any way to the recent devastating loss of innocent lives. My heart has been breaking….”

Regardless, netizens continued to call her out, with some pointing out that if her post had nothing to do with the Israel-Palestine conflict, she wouldn’t have deleted it, nor issued a clarification. Here are some of the reactions in this regard.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A netizen calls Keys' post a pro-Hamas filth. (Image via X/benjamiin_bdj)

A group on Twitter accuses Alicia of being antisemitic. (Image via X/StopAntisemitism)

However, many fans came to her defense, saying that sometimes a jacket and its color are just that, and everybody is allowed to go paragliding as it is a popular adventure sport.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A netizen calls the slammers of Alicia comical. (Image via X/1stserveace)

A netizen shows their support for Keys. (Image via X/Fibby1123)

A netizen points out how social media is making a big deal of Alicia's post. (Image via X/andregonawela)

Meanwhile, Keys’ former talent manager, the Israeli-American Guy Oseary also defended her on Instagram, saying that Alicia’s post was not intended as antisemitic and was in no way connected to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

“I spoke to Alicia and she was horrified to learn what the word implied and immediately took it down. Alicia has always been a fighter for all human rights. I’ve had a front-row seat for over a decade of seeing her positive influence in the world. Her humanitarian work reflects her empathy and her heart.”

It is important to note that earlier in 2013, Alicia Keys earned severe backlash for performing in Tel Aviv, Israel. In fact, she received an open letter from author Alice Walker asking her to cancel her tour. However, Keys went to Israel and told the New York Times back then:

“Music is a universal language that is meant to unify audiences in peace and love, and that is the spirit of our show.”

Interestingly, Alicia Keys lives in La Jolla, San Diego, a neighborhood popular for paragliding. In fact, during her 2021 appearance on The Breakfast Club, the singer said how paragliders often crowded around the home and she planned to try out the adventure sport sometime.