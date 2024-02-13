“It’s literally entertainment”: Boosie Badazz asking Usher to apologize to Swizz Beatz after hugging Alicia Keys sparks mixed reactions

Boosie Badazz, the American rapper gave his opinion on Usher's 2024 Super Bowl halftime show performance. On Sunday night, February 11, the singer hugged Alicia Keys as both performed their collaboration song My Boo. The rapper believes Usher owes Keys's husband Swizz Beatz an apology for that moment.

According to XXL, on February 12, 2024, the 41-year-old went on his Instagram shared a photo of the performance on Instagram with the caption:

"@USHER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH BRO U NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO SWISS SHE MARRIED MY N*GG* I KNOW THAT WASNT PLANNED."

Fans mock Boosie for his call out to Usher. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Swizz Beatz and Alicia tied the knot almost 14 years ago on July 31, 2010, in a private home on the Mediterranean Sea, as per People.

"APOLOGIZE TO SWISS": Boosie Badazz calls out Usher over performance with Alicia Keys, demands apology on behalf of her husband

Boosie Badazz demands an apology from Usher. (Image via Instagram/@torencehatchig)

Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie Badazz has been friends with Swizz Beatz for years. He recently called out Usher and demanded an apology hugging Alicia Keys, Swizz's wife, during the 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance.

The rapper took to his Instagram to express that he believed the embrace was not planned during the practice and rehearsals. Since the gesture was allegedly spontaneous, Boosie Badazz let his fans and the singer know that he thought it was inappropriate, as per Hot New Hip Hop. The two artists were performing their My Boo song which was released on August 29, 2004.

Boosie Badazz's outburst might have been in vain as Swizz Beatz gushed over the pair's performance and defended his wife. The rapper was seemingly aware of the online chatter over the moment as he cleared the air on Instagram, as per Hip Hop Dx.

He wrote:

"Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium. Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history."

Netizens were quick to mock Boosie Badazz for his negative remarks about Usher and Alicia Keys. They also complimented the artists for their performance. Some of the reactions are given below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While some social media users agreed with the rapper that Swizz would not have liked the hug. Here are the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Usher also performed with several other artists including Ludacris and Lil Jon who rapped to their No. 1 hit Yeah! Jermaine Dupri also came out for a brief cameo to introduce Confessions Part II. H.E.R. also appeared for a guitar solo and will.i.am performed OMG with the 45-year-old singer, as per People.

Overall, Usher performed a medley of 13 songs for the 2024 Super Bowl that took roughly 13 minutes. Many A-list celebrities including JAY-Z, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift attended the big game.

The game ended with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 25-22.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE