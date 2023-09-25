“Goated advertising”: Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl halftime show headline announcement video featuring Kim Kardashian has fans swooning

Usher will be headlining the highly anticipated 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, presented by Apple Music. The grand event is set to take place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. The electrifying announcement came on Sunday, September 24.

Usher is deeply engrossed in a recording booth in the captivating one-minute Confession clips, crafting song lyrics. However, his creative process is momentarily interrupted by his cell phone ringing. The videos capture the hilariously heartwarming moments when each celebrity informs him about his upcoming Super Bowl headlining performance.

At first, Usher finds it hard to believe the incredible news, but as the phone calls continue, the gravity of the momentous announcement starts to sink in. In one of the videos, a futuristic version of Usher himself appears, adding to the excitement by revealing,

"I'm on the set shooting the promo for it right now… I need you to get ready."

Apple News orchestrated a series of promotional videos featuring a star-studded lineup, including Kim Kardashian, Deion Sanders, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marshawn Lynch. Each celebrity made a surprise phone call to Usher, who initially greeted the news skeptically.

The surprise announcement has sent shockwaves of excitement throughout the entertainment world and among football fans. The artist's inclusion as the headliner promises to deliver a thrilling and unforgettable performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

Fans reacted to the Usher being the headliner of the Super Bowl halftime show

Usher would be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. Social media platforms buzzed with enthusiastic reactions as fans shared their anticipation for the R&B icon's performance at the prestigious event.

His massive fan base eagerly awaited his return to the spotlight, and the surprise announcement left them thrilled and counting down the days until the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

One fan reacted that it would be an eventful event, and another fan responded that it was a celebration of a legacy.

Now, it remains to be seen what the artist has in store for his fans for their Superbowl Supertime Halftime Show.

Usher is an American singer-songwriter with eight Grammy awards to his name

He is a pop and R&B artist known for his incredible success in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. He made his first mark in the music world as a teenager with his single Call Me a Mack in 1993. He got signed with LaFace Records and quickly became a significant figure in the post-new jack swing era, following the mainstream trends in songwriting and production for over three decades.

His breakthrough came with the platinum-selling album My Way in 1997. In consecutive years, he won Grammy Awards for Best Male Vocal R&B Performance with hits like U Remind Me (2001) and U Don't Have to Call (2002).

However, his career peaked with the groundbreaking album Confessions in 2004. This album produced four consecutive number-one pop hits, earned a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album, and achieved diamond-platinum status.

His career has been marked by his versatility as a singer, songwriter, producer, and dancer, making him the successor to Michael Jackson in many aspects. Despite personal challenges, his impact on the music industry remains undeniable, and he continues to release music and captivate audiences worldwide.