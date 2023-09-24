It was recently announced that Grammy-winning artist Usher said “Yes!” to performing at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, which will take place at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium. NFL fans have been waiting for this news for a long time and hence, reacted to it.

Apple Music made a huge announcement by posting a clip of Kim Kardashian breaking the news to the singer. In the skit, fans see the reality TV star get her makeup done while also conversing with the R&B singer.

She says:

“I finally got the answers to these rumors. It’s not about me it’s you. You’re doing the Super Bowl.”

Usher does not believe her and asks for confirmation.

The news went instantly viral, but many fans did not like that the clip featured Kim Kardashian:

The “OMG” singer was grateful for the opportunity and said in a statement on Sunday:

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Will Usher be able to match the viewership of last year's SB LVII halftime show?

Last season, the Super Bowl was headlined by billionaire singer and makeup mogul Rihanna. Her performance attracted the highest number of viewers in Super Bowl history, with 121.017 million viewers tuning in.

It was also one of the most iconic performances because the "Rude Boy" singer revealed her second pregnancy at the show. Despite garnering negative reviews, the show was a big hit.

Fans will expect the same amount of electricity and fun from Usher's performance, which will air on February 11, 2024.