Fact check: Is Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show the most-watched performance in NFL history?

When it was announced that music icon Rihanna was going to be the headline act for the Super Bowl halftime show, fans couldn't contain their excitement. After month and months of planning and preparation, the day finally came.

While some fans were watching for the football, others were tuning in to see Rihanna strut her stuff in February.

Well, it turns out that a lot of fans tuned in to watch her perform. According to Roc Nation, Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show was the most-watched halftime show ever with an astounding 121.017 million viewers.

That is a serious accomplishment for the music icon as the halftime shows are, for some, the biggest performance of the year.

Her show was spectacular as she belted out all of her hits, including "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Diamonds" and "Umbrella" and others in a blistering performance. She sang from raised board platforms StateFarm Stadium, dazzling those in the stands and also at home.

For many, the Super Bowl halftime show is a Super Bowl for artists, and Rihanna certainly saved one of her best performances for that night as she wowed everyone who was watching.

Rihanna's singing not the only thing fans noticed during halftime show

While fans were going nuts over the singer's performance, they also noticed something that stuck out like a sore thumb: her stomach.

Speculation was rife during and after the show as it looked certain that the singer was pregnant. While at the time no one rubber stamped that thought, a representative of the singer later confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child.

The show was regarded as one of the best and followed hot on the heels of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show that saw Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dog, Dr.Dre and Eminem all perform their hits.

It was certainly must-watch TV for many NFL fans, and while Rihanna's performance was superb, most were talking about her baby bump post-show.

