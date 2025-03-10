On Monday, March 3, 2025, Porsche Truck Ruk dropped In Da City, which featured rapper Jadakiss. In the track, the latter reportedly delivered a new verse. The verse that made mentions to both Kendrick Lamar and Drake read:

Ad

"The game is controlled by the devil/ as far as my sword go I'm still Samurai level/ Drake got the b***hes, Kendrick got the West Coast..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This part of the track was further shared several times on social media platforms. @nfr_podcast also posted a portion of the track on X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 9. It garnered many responses, with more than 780K views as well as over 10.5K likes. Here are a few popular ones found on X. A user tweeted:

"He ain't lying 😂, Drake women fanbase is untouchable."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user tweeted:

"This is not a bar."

"The b***hes he is referring to are grown ass men that peaked in highschool," added a tweet.

"Jadakiss in the big 2025???????" added another person.

Meanwhile, another user commented on X:

"We need a Jada and Drizzy collab."

"Wowwww this song is BAAAAD 🤯," wrote another netizen.

"*Translation* Drake has more female fans than anything," another person commented.

Ad

The official music video of In Da City posted on the official YouTube channel of WorldStarHipHop, has now garnered more than 530K views as well as about 19K likes. Hundreds of people have commented under the music video as well.

"We don't need to hear 53 more 'Not Like Us'-es" - Jadakiss, sharing his take on the diss track

On February 21, 2025, a video of an interview with Jadakiss aka Jason Terrance Phillips, was shared on the official YouTube channel of 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony. During the interview, the 49-year-old rapper shared his take on the popular diss track Not Like Us, which got Kendrick Lamar five Grammys.

Ad

The rapper urged young rappers to not go on making several versions of the aforementioned diss track, just because it became very successful. He additionally stated:

"We don't need to hear 53 more 'Not Like Us'-es. When you go to create. Don't try to make that. We do have a lot of people where, once one thing hits, everybody's calling the producer."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The rapper even ended up praising Drake and claimed that the latter had done the "diss record as commercial hit" quite a few years back to Meek Mill. Elsewhere in the conversation, Jadakiss complimented Kendrick for ensuring that his diss tracks were commercially accessible.

In separate news about Jadakiss, he performed his favorite tracks in a private karaoke session along with Nas in February 2025. It was shared on the Fanmire platform. The former even shared a photo on his Instagram profile along with his group, which included Nas. In the caption, Jadakiss mentioned Nas and wrote that he had a great time at the karaoke.

For the unversed, Nas and Jadakiss reportedly share a close bond. In 2022, while talking to Uproxx, the latter even described Nas as one of his top 5 favorite rappers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback